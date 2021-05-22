newsbreak-logo
Across the Pastor’s Desk: A wonderful promise for faithful

By Submitted
Albert Lea Tribune
 1 day ago

In a recent Scripture reading in church, there is a wonderful promise. John writes, “I write these things to you who believe in the name of the Son of God so that you may know that you have eternal life.” (I John 5:13) This is the consistent message of Scripture. Paul says, “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith — and this not from yourselves, it is the gift of God — not by works, so that no one can boast.” (Ephesians 2:8-9) We are not saved by our good works. We could never do enough good works to earn salvation. Rather, salvation is a gift given to those who believe in Jesus. Paul writes, “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 6:23)

