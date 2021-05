Emily Wilder has released a public statement regarding her unceremonious firing by the Associated Press. In the statement, posted to Twitter on Saturday, the 22-year-old journalist and recent Stanford graduate, whom the AP fired after bowing to a smear campaign mounted by Stanford College Republicans over Wilder’s support for pro-Palestinian causes while on campus, Wilder notes that she never received a clear answer as to why she was terminated beyond vague, unsupported claims that she allegedly violated the news agency’s social media policy.