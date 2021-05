A federal judge peppered attorneys for Apple and Epic Games with pointed questions Monday on the workings of the massive Apple online marketplace as a high-stakes trial with implications for the mobile commerce world concluded. US District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers heard closing arguments in the case brought by Epic in its bid to break Apple's tight grip on its App Store, and potentially disrupt the entire mobile ecosystem. In the closely watched antitrust case, in federal court in California, Epic lawyer Gary Bornstein argued that Apple is portraying itself as a "benevolent overlord" of the App Store even it that means competition is stifled. Apple attorney Richard Doren countered that Epic is seeking to essentially run its own app shop on the iPhone maker's platform, paying nothing and undermining user security in the process.