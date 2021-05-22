newsbreak-logo
Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco announce key appointments in Curatorial, Exhibition Design, and IT

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO, CA.- The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco today announced the appointment of Emily Beeny as Curator in Charge of European Paintings after an extensive international search. The role will oversee the Museums’ holdings of more than 800 paintings from the 14th to early 20th centuries as well as the development of original exhibition programming.

