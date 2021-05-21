newsbreak-logo
Wildlife

Leave Wildlife in the Wild

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (May 21, 2021) – The biologists who staff the NC Wildlife Helpline at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission handle a glut of calls each spring and summer about fawns, bunnies and fledgling songbirds that people find and mistake as abandoned or in danger. Well-meaning people often put young wildlife into harm’s way when they intervene in a wild animal’s natural process of growing up.

AnimalsPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Springtime’s Wildlife Babies – Leave Them Alone

The nests are getting crowded as the eggs hatch and spring's new arrivals (photo above) start exploring the great outdoors (photo below). It's a yearly event. That means you might see a young bird, all by itself, on the ground. That is part of the "growing up" routine that the mom and dad birds put the youngsters through. If you touch them and add your human scent to the animal, there is a huge possibility that they won't be brought back by the older birds. And if you take it to a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks office, they will not accept it because the animal cannot be rehabilitated.
Sciencesky963.com

Prevent conflicts with Wildlife before They start

Ever had a wildlife conflict? Whether it is a landscape snacking animal or a critter coming too close for comfort, many people have had some sort of human-wildlife conflict issue. But why are wildlife, such as deer, coyotes, bears, raccoons, foxes, and skunks, near your home in the first place? It is most commonly because of easy access to “food,” according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “Wildlife can, and will, take advantage of ‘easy food’ opportunities. So, it is our job, as homeowners to ensure that we are keeping these non-natural foods away from wildlife – for our safety, the protection of our homes, and for wildlife,” says Kaitlin Goode, Urban Wildlife Program Manager for the Wildlife Resources Division. Don’t feed wildlife. Keep items such as grills and pet food off-limits. Clean and store grills when not in use, keep pet food indoors, and feed pets indoors. Refill bird feeders infrequently and in small amounts. Make trash cans inaccessible. Keep lids securely fastened or store trash cans in a secured location until the morning of trash pick-up. Options for resolving human-wildlife conflict, including a list of professional nuisance trappers, fact sheets, wildlife rehabilitator information, tips on managing land for wildlife, and much more can be found at https://georgiawildlife.com/living-with-wildlife.
Wildlife921wlhr.com

Tips to Avoid Wildlife Conflicts

Whether it is landscape snacking animal or a critter coming too close for comfort, many people have had some sort of human-wildlife conflict issue. But why are wildlife, such as deer, coyotes, bears, raccoons, foxes and skunks, near your home in the first place?. It is most commonly because of...
AnimalsPosted by
Maryland Reporter

3 Tips For Wildlife Removal And Control

Do you love living in a peaceful place? This peace isn’t only peace with fellow human beings, but also peace from the interference of wildlife. In the USA, just like in any other country, wildlife may leave their natural habitats and cause havoc in your home and garden. It’s at this time you may seek the help of professional wildlife removal and control services.
AnimalsMiddletown Press

Wildlife officials look to improve wolf management strategy

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Perhaps no creature on the Wisconsin landscape elicits more extreme reactions than the gray wolf. The once nearly extinct population has rebounded, and while some believe there should be no wolf hunting season, a 2011 Wisconsin state law requires an annual harvest unless the wolf is under federal protection. The debate has intensified this year after a very brief and chaotic hunt happened in February, which saw 218 wolves killed, surpassing the quota by over 80% in under 72 hours.
Animalssantivachronicle.com

White-tailed Deer Fawn Rescued

White-tailed deer are among the most populous and widespread large mammals in the United States. These deer occur in most of southern Canada, almost all of the North American mainland excluding a few western states, and range the entire span of Mexico and Central America expanding as far as Peru and Bolivia in South America. They live in many different habitats in arid, tropical, and temperate climates.
Wildlifecounty10.com

Newborn wildlife is for watching, not touching

(Statewide, WY) – If you’re outside this spring, there is a good chance you’ll see newborn wildlife. These young pronghorn, owlets, and other babies are charismatic and an incredible sight to view and photograph. At the same time, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department urge people who come across young animals to leave newborn wildlife alone and keep a distance.
Wildlifebcfocus.com

Dinosaur with night vision A small bird like a creature named Shuvuuia could hunt in the dark: This unique dinosaur like chicken, lived in the desert, was also used for hunting in the dark

As soon as the dinosaur is named, our mind comes to the mind of a demon. As soon as the dinosaur is named, a spirit comes to our mind. Although all dinosaurs are giant, it doesn’t have to be. Dinosaurs of the Shuuwiya species were found in the Mongolian desert around 65 million years ago. These chicken-sized dinosaurs were very small to see but a force separated them from the other dinosaurs. The Shuuwiya dinosaurs had an “extraordinary” ability to see and hear at night, even at night, allowing them to hunt easily in the dark.
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Taking wildlife out of the wild isn't helpful

The story “Strict wildlife rules eyed” (The Daily Progress, May 10) did a good job clarifying the different points of view regarding the need to protect box turtles and other reptiles from poaching and over-collecting vs. the possible educational benefits of allowing children and their families to keep such animals as pets.
Pierre, SD101.9 KELO-FM

Let wild animals be wild

Pierre, SD (Kelo.com) – South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is reminding people that it is important to leave wild animals alone. Each year GFP receives numerous phone calls from people who find baby animals, and while people think they are being helpful, picking up the creatures can actually be harmful. Taking the young animals exposes them to diseases and stress, and you and your family parasites and injury. It’s also illegal to keep wild animals as pets.
Animalsrecordpatriot.com

DNR: Leave fawns alone

LANSING — People may be surprised to find a fawn alone in a quiet spot in the backyard, neighborhood or local park, and while it seems like an unusual spot for a baby to be, chances are its mother is close by. "For the first few weeks of a white-tailed...
Animalscitysuntimes.com

Southwest Wildlife Discovery Series: Our Banded Bandits

Imagine a raccoon with a nose like an anteater, claws like a badger and a tail like a monkey. This describes one of Arizona’s most unique animals: the coatimundi, commonly called coatis. Coatis are related to raccoons and their extra-long, banded tail helps them balance. They use their sharp claws to dig and climb and their keen sense of smell to hunt. Coatis are found mainly in the Southern Arizona mountains in groups of up to 40, but as we learned, they can also be in city limits.
Wildlifeagfc.com

Deadline for captive wildlife permits approaches

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansans who have not updated or obtained their permits for owning, breeding or dealing certain captive wildlife species have until July 1 to submit their application. This includes any first-time permittees who may not have all the proper documentation usually required to obtain these permits. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is working with these customers to get them into compliance. Additionally, owners of venomous reptiles also must submit an application for a new Venomous Reptile Permit no later than July 1.