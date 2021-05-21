newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasco, WA

Pasco flight bound for Seattle makes emergency landing due to possible sparks in galley

By Thomas Yazwinski
KOMO News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePASCO -- A flight from the Tri-Cities needed to make an emergency landing in Yakima on Friday after a crew member saw sparks in the galley area of the plane. The incident occurred Friday morning aboard Alaska Airlines flight 2256 from Pasco to Seattle. Officials with Alaska Airlines said the emergency landing was a precaution after a flight attendant reported possible sparks in the galley. A spokesperson said the was no smoke or fire; however, a person on board the flight tells Action News they thought they could smell smoke.

komonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Accidents
Pasco, WA
Accidents
City
Tri-cities, WA
Pasco, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Pasco, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparks#Flight Attendant#Emergency Landing#Accident#Plane Fire#Aircraft#The Tri Cities#Action News#Alaska Airlines Flight#Travelers#Smell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Alaska Airlines"
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

FAA: Unruly passenger on flight to Seattle faces $52K fine for allegedly assaulting flight attendant

SEATTLE — An unruly passenger on a flight from Honolulu to Seattle faces a $52,000 fine for allegedly assaulting a flight attendant, according to a release from the FAA. The FAA alleges that on a Dec. 23, 2020 flight, the passenger tried to open the cockpit door, refused to comply with instructions, struck a flight attendant in the face and pushed him to the floor.
Eugene, ORSeattle Times

2 dead following Eugene car crash, fire

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Two people died when their vehicle hit a tree in Eugene, police said. Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said the crash, which led to a fire, was reported a little after 1 a.m. Monday, The Register-Guard reported. McLaughlin said the identities of people in the vehicle...
King County, WAPosted by
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Man Drowns Saving Girlfriend From Green River In King County

A 21-year-old man died while rescuing his girlfriend from the Green River in King County, according to KING 6. Emergency crews responded to reports of someone falling into the river Friday around 3:30 p.m. The King County Sheriff's Office said a woman somehow ended up in the river, and her boyfriend jumped into the waters to rescue her. Bystanders nearby were able to pull the girlfriend to shore, but they weren't able to retrieve the man, according to deputies.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Drive-by shooting in Lake City injures two, Seattle police say

A man and a woman were injured in a drive-by shooting in Lake City late Sunday evening, according to Seattle police. Officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 11500 block of 31st Avenue Northeast just before midnight, according to a news release Monday morning from Seattle police. Witnesses...
Seattle, WAwedgwoodinseattlehistory.com

Sand Point Way NE: Stores and Stations at NE 97th Street

The establishment of the Naval Air Station at Sand Point in the 1920s caused Sand Point Way NE to become an arterial street. Even though the naval base grew slowly at first, its presence caused northeast Seattle to hope for economic benefits of jobs at the base and commercial growth nearby.
Seattle, WAtheurbanist.org

Lake City on the Rise with Hundreds of Apartments

Long predominantly flanked by auto dealerships and auto shops, parking lots, and single-family homes, Lake City Way is seeing an influx of multifamily development. This corridor links the Lake City hub urban village with Roosevelt and Seattle’s northeastern suburbs. Upzoned in 2019 when Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) went citywide save for single-family zones, the City now allows the vast majority of the corridor to develop taller residential and commercial buildings.
Washington StateGovernment Technology

Getting Washington’s New ShakeAlert Earthquake Warning

(TNS) - May 17— Washington residents with a cellphone in their pockets could have a short, but possibly critical warning before they feel the next big earthquake. Earlier this month, Washington joined California and Oregon in using the U.S. Geological Survey's ShakeAlert system for earthquake early warning. The program, which has been in the works since 2006, picks up shaking from sensors built across the state and sends alerts to residents nearby seconds before the ground starts moving. Depending on where they're located in proximity to the epicenter, cellphones will receive a warning seconds or tens of seconds before the ground shakes.
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

51-year-old Pasco woman killed in DUI crash, according to WSP

YAKIMA CO., Wash. — A 51-year-old Pasco woman was struck by a car and killed early Saturday morning while walking in a construction zone on SR 823, according to the Washington State Patrol. According to the WSP report, Bonnie Stewart, 51, was hit while walking on SR 823 near Selah...
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.