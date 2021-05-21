Pasco flight bound for Seattle makes emergency landing due to possible sparks in galley
PASCO -- A flight from the Tri-Cities needed to make an emergency landing in Yakima on Friday after a crew member saw sparks in the galley area of the plane. The incident occurred Friday morning aboard Alaska Airlines flight 2256 from Pasco to Seattle. Officials with Alaska Airlines said the emergency landing was a precaution after a flight attendant reported possible sparks in the galley. A spokesperson said the was no smoke or fire; however, a person on board the flight tells Action News they thought they could smell smoke.komonews.com