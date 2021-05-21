newsbreak-logo
Transfer DL Marcus Harris commits to Auburn

By Jake Weese
Auburn Plainsman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead coach Bryan Harsin and Auburn have been busy in the transfer portal this offseason. Two days after former Vanderbilt safety Donovan Kaufman committed, former Kansas defensive lineman Marcus Harris committed to the Tigers on Friday via Twitter. Harris, the Montgomery, Alabama, native, was rated as a 3-star prospect and...

www.theplainsman.com
