Frostburg, MD

Frostburg adopts fuel reduction policy

By Brandon Glass bglass@times-news.com
Cumberland Times-News
 2 days ago

FROSTBURG — Frostburg’s mayor and City Council voted Thursday to adopt a fuel reduction policy as part of the Maryland Smart Energy Community program. By adopting the policy, the city recognized that it should invest in alternative transportation uses and agreed to undertake policy initiatives. “It’s a requirement as part...

