Academy Sports Knoxville Equips Youths with New Bikes to get outdoors

By East Tennessee Enlightener
etenlightener.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay is Bike Safety Month. On Thursday, May 20, 2021, Academy Sports + Outdoors, 145 Moss Grove Blvd. in Knoxville, surprised 10 local teens with new bikes!. In recognition of Bike Safety Month, Academy Sports hopes to encourage teens to get outside and enjoy summer safely on their new wheels. Academy Sports + Outdoors surprised 10 local teenagers with new bikes. The youths were participants of the Boys and Girls Club of Tennessee Valley.

