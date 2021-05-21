Academy Sports Knoxville Equips Youths with New Bikes to get outdoors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tickets for all events for the 2021 Spring Fling Championships are now on sale. New this year, all tickets must be purchased online in advance using GoFan, TSSAA’s digital ticketing provider, and be presented at the gate on a smartphone. All tickets are $12 per day and there are different tickets for each venue. Tickets can be purchased at https://gofan.co/tssaa. Spectators can also visit https://tssaasports.com/springfling/ for schedules and brackets for each sport.