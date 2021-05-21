newsbreak-logo
Florida Man Who Died From COVID-19 Left His Family Baseball Cards

 2 days ago

Hey, man, I saw this story today. I want to bring it to the table. Especially for Mr Robbins. Yeah. What you got This guy in Florida. All right. This isn't a good party Cove it that said he left his family something pretty cool. Oh, it's okay. Baseball cards, baseball cards you say? Yes. Well, not like useless baseball cards like you have the collective ones. You have the they may be valuable at some point you never know. This dude's was with $20 million holies Woakes $20 million. He had $20 million with a baked collectible baseball cards. Holy cow! Yes. We had some stuff in there. Then he had some rookie cards and, well, I mean, you're talking about tobacco cards. Well in a baseball signed by Babe Ruth. Nice. You're talking.

Florida doctor who died of COVID-19 left his family a sports card collection worth $20 million

CNN – A Florida doctor who collected sports memorabilia for over four decades dating back to the 1880s left his family his $20 million collection when he passed away from COVID-19. Dr. Thomas Newman, a neurologist, died following complications from Covid-19 in January, according to his wife, Nancy. He was 73. Now, his large collection is going up for auction.