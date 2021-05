A man in his 70’s has become the latest person to die from COVID-19 in Vermilion County. Health Department Administrator Doug Toole also reported 84 new cases of the virus on Thursday, which span the previous two days. One of those cases is a person in their 80’s, nine cases involve people in their 60’s, as well as 16 teenagers, seven grade-school-aged children, five preschoolers, two toddlers and one infant.