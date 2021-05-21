‘The Woman in the Window’ is either crazy, entertaining or both

It’s always disappointing when a film doesn’t live up to expectations; it’s exponentially worse when that film comes from a filmmaker who is clearly capable of great things on screen. Such is the case with the latest from Joe Wright, a hit-or-miss filmmaker who is very, very good when he’s on (Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, Darkest Hour) and, as with the new thriller The Woman in the Window, very very not good when he’s off. Based on the best-selling novel by A.J. Finn, adapted by Tracy Letts and starring Amy Adams, the film has all the makings of a gripping mystery and the creative team to back it up. The whole does not add up to the sum of its parts, however, as the story of an agoraphobic woman who thinks she witness a horrific crime across the street goes so far off the rails you’ll forget entirely where the tracks were to begin with.