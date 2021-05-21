newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Woman in the Window’ is either crazy, entertaining or both

By KELLEN M. QUIGLEY Olean Times Herald
Times-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf a group of talented people who usually make good movies get together and make a movie that doesn’t seem that good, is it because they were purposefully trying to make a movie that seems bad or is the movie actually bad?. This is the dilemma I’m facing with “The...

www.oleantimesherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Stewart
Person
Hitchcock
Person
Wyatt Russell
Person
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Amy Adams
Person
Joe Wright
Person
Tracy Letts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#The Woman In The Window#Rear Window#New York City#Movie Stars#Netflix Inc#Talented People#Witnesses Jane#Homage#Streaming#Tabs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesVulture

The Woman in the Window Is a Trashy Movie That’s Trying to Be a Classy One

The book isn’t always better than the movie. This has been proven true despite the lingering impression that adaptation is a sloped process, with cultural value trickling downhill from print to screen to, ultimately, dribble at the bottom around a sponsored Snapchat series or something. Sometimes a movie is able to do things a book can’t by letting visuals lead the way. Sometimes a movie streamlines a narrative for the better, smoothing away messy strands and awkward digressions. And sometimes a book just isn’t very good, and the film using it as a basis is able to tease art out of something that wasn’t especially artful to begin with.
Books & LiteratureDigital Courier

‘The Woman in the Window’ Explores ‘the Unreliability of Your Own Perspective’

Amy Adams faces doom with a view in the Hitchcockian thriller, The Woman in the Window, based on the 2018 novel of the same name. The Golden Globe-winning actress stars as Anna Fox, a child psychologist who spends most of her time holed up at home due to a crippling case of agoraphobia (i.e., fear of open spaces). Her voyeuristic side comes out when her new neighbors Jane and Alistair Russell (Oscar champs Julianne Moore and Gary Oldman) move in across the street — and right in her line of sight.
MoviesCollider

‘The Woman in the Window’ Review: Joe Wright’s Hitchcock Riff Collapses in on Itself

The Woman in the Window knows it's indebted to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 classic Rear Window, and director Joe Wright tips his hat to that movie within the first two minutes and many times after. And if you’re looking to imitate any director, you could do far worse than Hitchcock. The main problem with Wright’s film is that it seems confused exactly about the stakes of his suspense story, and frequently runs towards being the story of a woman who’s mentally unraveling. That psychology makes for a good movie on its own merits, but the film is so overbearingly obvious in what it’s doing that its structure and style frequently overshadow any humanity the picture may offer. And yet there’s still a compelling core idea about the intersection of guilt, trauma, and escapism that makes The Woman in the Window a compelling story until the film’s climax blows those themes to hell and we’re left with nothing.
Movieswiartonecho.com

The Woman in the Window is a thriller on the screen and behind it

First there’s the source material, the best-selling 2018 debut novel of Daniel Mallory, published under the name A.J. Finn. The book bears no relation to the 1944 Fritz Lang film noir of the same name, though the author has been accused of copying elements of a 1995 film named, ironically, Copycat.
MoviesPatriot Ledger

Murder mystery: Amy Adams is the 'Woman in the Window'

A superior pedigree doesn’t guarantee a superior result. Case in point, “The Woman in the Window.” The Netflix entry boasts a fabulous cast and a well-respected director in Joe Wright, but the product produced possesses all the depth of a generic Lifetime movie. Originally slated for a 2019 release, the...
MoviesThe Oakland Press

Movies: 'Spiral,' 'Profile,' 'Rockfield,' 'The Woman in the Window' ...

Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Rock and Max Minghella sharpen their blades in "Spiral: From the Book of Saw," which raises the game for the long-lived horror franchise. Opening Friday, March 14, in theaters. Also Showing (all subject to change)... • "Finding You": A romantic drama about a music conservatory violinist...
Movieswestplainsdailyquill.net

Review: 'Woman in the Window' is, alas, a muddled mess

The girl isn’t gone. There’s one on the train, and there’s another in the window. “Woman in the Window,” based on A.J. Finn’s 2018 best-seller, is the latest adaptation in a run on …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
MoviesJanesville Gazette

bc-ebert adv-2 05-13

"THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW" One and a half stars Anna ......... Amy Adams Ed ........... Anthony Mackie Alistair ..... Gary Oldman Jane ......... Julianne Moore. Netflix presents a film directed by Joe Wright and written by Tracy Letts, based on the novel by A.J. Finn. Rated R (for violence and language). Running time: 101 minutes. Available Friday on Netflix.
Moviesyoursun.com

Even with Amy Adams, 'Woman in the Window' is a psychological non-thriller

“The Woman in the Window,” an overstuffed, floridly preposterous psycho-thriller starring Amy Adams, is the kind of movie that would love to be described as Hitchcockian. But the resemblances are cosmetic at best; really, a better term might be “Hitchcocky,” which comes closer to capturing its brand of swaggering, self-conscious homage.
MoviesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Woman in the Window’ on Netflix, a WTF Voyeur-Paranoia Thriller That Amy Adams Can’t Save

The sub-Rear Window looky-loo paranoia thriller The Woman in the Window is finally here, debuting on Netflix with a whimper after a harrowing journey to your living room. On paper, it looks like a winner: Gifted director Joe Wright (Atonement, Darkest Hour) adapts A.J. Finn’s bestselling novel with a cast including Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore and Anthony Mackie. But here’s the baggage it’s accumulated: It tested poorly with audiences, prompting delayed release dates, reshoots and rewrites; it’s produced by recently outed scumbag Scott Rudin; Finn was busted for being a compulsive liar; Adams’ career has been skidding lately; and it moldered on the shelf due to the pandemic before Disney/Fox gave up on it and let Netflix kind of unceremoniously dump it in your content menu. Now let’s see if it has some redeeming qualities.
MoviesJanesville Gazette

‘Woman in the Window’ review: Amy Adams comes down with a bad case of ‘Rear Window’-itis

Everything has a chance to go wrong with a movie long before the actors show up. The latest proof of this truth just. Taken from a bestselling novel by Daniel Mallory writing under the pseudonym A.J. Finn, “The Woman in the Window” comes from director Joe Wright. Like all filmmakers he is fallible. He also has “Atonement,” the supple 2005 “Pride & Prejudice” and “Darkest Hour,” for which Gary Oldman won an Oscar, on his resume.
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Woman in the Window’ Marks the End of the Old Hollywood System

“The Woman in the Window” is many things. But this star-studded, twisty Hitchcockian thriller was never intended to debut on May 14 on Netflix with a 40 Metascore. That was hardly the original plan for this handsome, well-appointed New York whodunit, cast with Oscar perennials like Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, and Julianne Moore, which was targeted for primetime October 4, 2019 release.
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Amy Adams Deserves Better than the Messy Mystery at the Center of The Woman in the Window

It’s always disappointing when a film doesn’t live up to expectations; it’s exponentially worse when that film comes from a filmmaker who is clearly capable of great things on screen. Such is the case with the latest from Joe Wright, a hit-or-miss filmmaker who is very, very good when he’s on (Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, Darkest Hour) and, as with the new thriller The Woman in the Window, very very not good when he’s off. Based on the best-selling novel by A.J. Finn, adapted by Tracy Letts and starring Amy Adams, the film has all the makings of a gripping mystery and the creative team to back it up. The whole does not add up to the sum of its parts, however, as the story of an agoraphobic woman who thinks she witness a horrific crime across the street goes so far off the rails you’ll forget entirely where the tracks were to begin with.
Movieskvpr.org

Amy Adams Is The Best Thing In An Otherwise Mechanical 'Woman In The Window'

This is FRESH AIR. The psychological thriller "The Woman In The Window," starring Amy Adams, was supposed to be released last year but was held back due to the pandemic. It's based on the best-selling novel by Dan Mallory, writing under the pseudonym A.J. Finn, which stirred controversy in the literary world when it was published in 2018. Our film critic Justin Chang has this review.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Crusader Newspaper

Entertainment

The Lion King (Photo credit Joan Marcus) Chicago’s Limited Return Engagement at The Cadillac Palace Theatre Playing now through January 17, 2016 Broadway In Chicago recently announced casting for the return engagement of Disney’s The Lion King. The World’s #1 Musical leaped onto the stage of the Cadillac Palace Theatre (151...
MoviesVanity Fair

The Woman in the Window Isn’t Worth Staying Home For

This is the part of the job I hate. Sometimes I am duty bound to relate the sad news that a hotly anticipated (by me, anyway) movie is a catastrophic disappointment. I am referring, I’m afraid, to The Woman in the Window (Netflix, May 14), a supposedly literary thriller that stars a whole bunch of good actors doing bad things. The film, directed by Joe Wright (though at least partially overhauled by Tony Gilroy after poor test screenings), is an unmitigated disaster, not even capable of camp appeal.