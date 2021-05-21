newsbreak-logo
Second officer shot in encounter that killed Chris Oberheim is identified

WAND TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have identified the second Champaign police officer who was wounded in the shooting that killed Chris Oberheim. Officer Jeffrey Creel was the other officer who went with Oberheim on the early morning of May 19, when police responded to the 2400 block of N. Neil St. for a domestic disturbance. Police said the responding officers encountered Darion Lafayette, who was armed, and there was an exchange of gunfire.

