Music

Alicia Keys celebrates 20th anniversary of debut album; ‘Songs In A Minor;’Drake & The Weeknd Billboard Artist of the Decade. | ThisisRnB.com

By thepinkreportnews
thepinkreportnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlicia Keys celebrates the 20th anniversary of her debut album, “Songs In A Minor” and will perform select hits from the multi-awarding winning album at billboard music awards airing this Sunday, May 23rd. The classically trained artist first began writing the critically acclaimed masterpiece at the early age of 14....

thepinkreportnews.com
Celebritiesradionowhouston.com

The Numerous Projects That Makes Drake Billboard’s Artist of the Decade

NBC announced that Drake will be Billboard’s Artist of the Decade. The record-breaking rap star currently holds the title for the most Billboard Music Awards with 27, after taking home a record breaking 12 awards in 2019 alone. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live on Sunday, May 23 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC where Drake will win one their most prestigious awards. Let’s look back on the songs where Drake has topped the Billboard charts.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Drake Set to Receive Artist of the Decade Honor at Billboard Music Awards

Drake will be the recipient of an artist of the decade award when the Billboard Music Awards air on May 23, NBC and Dick Clark Productions announced Tuesday morning. Producers said the trophy is in honor of Billboard consumption data from 2009 through 2019. Drake is a shoo-in as its inaugural recipient by sheer numbers, having received the most Billboard Awards of anyone to date — 27. (He’s been running up the numbers recently; a full 12 of those previous BBMAs came in 2019.) Taylor Swift is the nearest runner-up, with 23 historical BBMAs to her name.
Musicillinoisnewstoday.com

Alicia Keys playing at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

In addition, Keys is a 15-time Grammy Award winner. Her biggest night at the Grammy Awards was the 2001 award, which won five Grammy Awards, including “Farlin”‘s New Artist and Song of the Year. She was 21 at the time, so she won the youngest and best song at that time. Keys hosted the Grammy Awards in 2019 and 2020. She is the only former best new artist Grammy Award winner who has continued to host the show.
MusicMiddletown Press

Who's Performing on the Billboard Music Awards: BTS, the Weeknd, Doja Cat & SZA, Duran Duran and More

With a star-studded lineup of performers and presenters, the Billboard Music Awards are back, airing live on NBC Sunday in all time zones, starting at 8 p.m ET/ 5 p.m. PT. Among the A-listers set to perform live at the 2021 BBMAs are the Weeknd, who is up for 16 awards, and BTS (pictured), who will perform the group’s just-released song “Butter” remotely from Korea.
Los Angeles, CAmynews13.com

The Weeknd leads nominees heading into Billboard Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — After his much-publicized snub at this year's Grammy Awards, The Weeknd will carry a leading 16 nominations into Sunday's Billboard Music Awards, including nods for top artist, top male artist and top hot 100 artist. The Weeknd made headlines earlier this year when — despite being...
MusicClick2Houston.com

Drake, The Weeknd poised for big night at Billboard Awards

NEW YORK – Some of the Grammys' biggest critics, who felt they've been overlooked at the famed awards show, will take center stage at another event: the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The Weeknd called out the Grammys last year when he didn't earn a single nomination for its 2021 show,...
MusicETOnline.com

2021 Billboard Music Awards: Jonas Brothers to Perform With Marshmello

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will have a slew of performances!. In addition to hosting the big night, Nick Jonas will join the Jonas Brothers onstage with Marshmello, where they will most likely perform their new single, “Leave Before You Love Me." But that's not all! Bad Bunny and Karol...
Musictheurbantwist.com

For The Second Week, The Weeknd And Ariana Grande’s Song “Save Your Tears” Remains At The Top Of The Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Despite the fact that The Weeknd’s album After Hours was released in 2019, it appears to have a major influence on mainstream music: Last week, a new version of “Save Your Tears” featuring Ariana Grande reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 list. The single is now in the No. 1 position for the second week in a row on the May 15 list.
Beauty & Fashionclichemag.com

How The Weeknd Overcame a Shocking Grammys Snub to Dominate the Billboard Music Awards

The Weeknd Calls Out Recording Academy After Grammys Snub. A sweep for The Weeknd at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards? We feel it coming. Heading into Sunday night’s ceremony, the “Blinding Lights” singer, is the most nominated finalist, securing 16 nods including top artist, top male artist and top Hot 100 artist. Given the smash success of his 2020 album After Hours—which made him only the second artist in history to have three No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 in three different years from one album—The Weeknd, is also set to take the stage.
MusicA.V. Club

Posthumous DMX album to feature Jay-Z, Bono, Alicia Keys, and more

A little more than a month after his death, a posthumous album featuring never-before-released tracks from rapper DMX has now had its release date set. Per Billboard, Exodus—a 13-track collection of unheard music, produced by DMX’s long-time friend and collaborator Swizz Beatz—will release on May 28, through Def Jam Recordings.
Musicinterviewmagazine.com

Bebe Rexha and Alicia Keys Reflect on Success, Songwriting, and Self-Sabotage

Bleta Rexha, known to her fans and nearly 11 million followers on Instagram as Bebe Rexha, knew she wanted to become a singer when she was only four years old. Though she had no idea how to make it happen, the proud 31-year-old Albanian New Yorker received advice from a woman named Samantha Cox that would eventually change her life. That advice? Learn to write a proper song. And so Rexha learned to write songs, and quite good ones for that matter. Take Eminem‘s “The Monster,” which received the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Performance, or “I’m a Mess” from her 2018 debut album Expectations, which landed her two Grammy nominations. Now, as Rexha prepares to release her second album, Better Mistakes—a collection of songs about lived experiences and lessons learned under the limelight—she talks to her friend and fellow singer-songwriter Alicia Keys about success, standing your ground as a woman in the music industry, and the transformative power of the pen. —ERNESTO MACIAS.
NFLgetindianews.com

Who is Taj George’s husband Eddie George? Fans Watch Taj George performed at SWV vs. Xscape Verzuz battle

One of the prominent and unique American web series which recently organized the battle between the Sisters With Voices (SWV) and Xscape. This is the second season of this series. The series always conducted the battle between the heavyweight music groups. There are many music groups that became a part of this Verzuz battle. In this series, the music groups come to live and battle with each other. Many memorable battles have taken place in this American series and now SWV vs Xscape has become one of those battles. Their battle has liked by many people, they enjoyed their battle very much as they sang some of the very hit songs.
Musiceditorials24.com

SWV: Coko Exposed Why She Wasn’t In Men In Black Music Video!!

R&B girl gang has ruled music in the 1990s. Much thanks to the stylings of Xscape, SWV, En Vogue, and many more, the scenery of music, including entertainment as a whole, turned, and the foundation was set for the coming decades. This Mother’s Day weekend, fabulous girl gang Xscape and...