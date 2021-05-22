Alicia Keys celebrates 20th anniversary of debut album; ‘Songs In A Minor;’Drake & The Weeknd Billboard Artist of the Decade. | ThisisRnB.com

Bleta Rexha, known to her fans and nearly 11 million followers on Instagram as Bebe Rexha, knew she wanted to become a singer when she was only four years old. Though she had no idea how to make it happen, the proud 31-year-old Albanian New Yorker received advice from a woman named Samantha Cox that would eventually change her life. That advice? Learn to write a proper song. And so Rexha learned to write songs, and quite good ones for that matter. Take Eminem‘s “The Monster,” which received the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Performance, or “I’m a Mess” from her 2018 debut album Expectations, which landed her two Grammy nominations. Now, as Rexha prepares to release her second album, Better Mistakes—a collection of songs about lived experiences and lessons learned under the limelight—she talks to her friend and fellow singer-songwriter Alicia Keys about success, standing your ground as a woman in the music industry, and the transformative power of the pen. —ERNESTO MACIAS.