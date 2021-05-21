newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Alicia Keys plans songs for a minor 20th anniversary performance

By amberlamitie
illinoisnewstoday.com
 2 days ago

Alicia Keys celebrates the 20th anniversary of her breakout album, Songs in Aminor, by playing a track medley at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. Keys’ 2001 debut won two awards at the 2002 BBMA, including the Female Artist of the Year, and four awards for receiving the Billboard R & B / Hip-Hop Award in the same year. did. The record also won her five Grammy Awards.

illinoisnewstoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Artist Of The Year#Billboard#October#Bbma#The Microsoft Theater#Glass Animals#Youtube Noise#Labrook Better#Stage#Medley#Soul#Aminor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BTS
News Break
Grammy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicETOnline.com

Karol G Rocks Stunning Sheer Gown and Bright Blue Hair at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Karol G sure looked like a winner at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday!. The 30-year-old Colombian singer stunned on the red carpet at the music awards show, rocking a sparkling, sheer Celia Kritharioti gown with a halter top and belly cutout. She completed the show-stopping look with bright blue hair, Anabela Chan diamonds, Le Silla shoes, and her very first Billboard Music Award!
YogaAceShowbiz

Alicia Keys Announces Meditation Program

The 'Girl on Fire' hitmaker is teaming up with self-help guru Deepak Chopra to launch a new program called 'Activating the Divine Feminine: The Path to Wholeness'. AceShowbiz - Alicia Keys is inviting fans to join her on "The Path to Wholeness" as part of a new meditation programme with spiritual guru Deepak Chopra.
Musichot969boston.com

Alicia Keys… Background Singer?! (WATCH)

Watch as Alicia Keys takes on the role of background singer to her 10-year-old son Egypt on the piano keys!. Alicia Keys posted this Instagram video of her son Egypt practicing singing and piano with the throwback Eurythmics song “Sweet Dreams” and said: “Egypt On The Keys! I love being a part of his practice and I love being his background singer! He is making magic.”
Musictoofab.com

2021 Billboard Music Awards: The Most Viral Moments of the Night (Updating Live)

P!nk is being honored with the ICON Award, while Drake will accept the Artist of the Decade Award. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are going down live from Los Angeles on Sunday, with Nick Jonas at the helm as host. Going down just seven months after the 2020 BBMAs -- which happened in October after being delayed due to the pandemic -- this year's awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021.
Musicvman.com

2021 Billboard Music Awards: BTS, Duran Duran, The Weeknd, and More To Perform

The 2021 Billboard Awards are coming this weekend with a set of special performances and appearances. The event will be hosted by Nick Jonas and will honor Drake with the Artist of the Decade Award and Trae Tha Truth with the Billboard Change Maker Award. P!nk will receive the Icon Award – becoming its youngest recipient in BBMAs history – and will also perform at the show.
Behind Viral Videoshypebeast.com

YouTube Announces New Original Series Starring Will Smith and Alicia Keys

YouTube is committed to rolling out more and more content, announcing a new slate of newly developed original series including big stars like Will Smith and Alicia Keys. Will Smith is expected to star in a six-part reality series that focuses on his fitness and “returning his body into the best shape of his life,” while Alicia Keys is set to take fans behind the scenes of the inner workings of her new studio album in a four-part series.
Boston, MAhot969boston.com

Alicia Keys Moves Her World Tour To 2022 (INFO)

Check out when Alicia Keys will finally be coming back to Boston!. I’m actually glad that she rescheduled again… (this tour was supposed to happen in 2020). I’ve got tickets for one of her NYC shows in August and I wasn’t sure if I would want to travel by then. Now I don’t have to worry! Alicia Keys has rescheduled her “ALICIA” World Tour to 2022.
MusicTVLine

Alicia Keys Performs Greatest Hits at 2021 Billboard Music Awards — Watch

Alicia Keys made a major appearance at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards with a few Songs in A Minor. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of that album, which was nominated for R&B/Hip-Hop Album of the Year in 2001, Keys dropped by the 2021 BBMAs to perform a nostalgic medley of hits. The performance was introduced via a dramatic montage, which included gushing praise from famous fan Michelle Obama.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

R&B Snippets: Tank, Alicia Keys & More!

TANK SAYS HE IS GOING DEAF: Tank took to social media to let his fans know that he is going deaf. He wrote via social media, “So, I’m going through something right now and I wanna use my situation to encourage your situation. I’m going completely deaf in my right ear and I’m kind of losing sound in my left. I’m dizzy, can’t walk a straight line. All of this out of nowhere. Don’t know how or why. Seen the doctors and got MRIs and all that good stuff going on.” He continued, “It still hasn’t given me a reason to give up. It still hasn’t given me a reason to stop feeling like I can do and be everything that I’ve set out to be. The goals are still the same — to be great, to be the greatest. And I wanna say that to you, too. No matter what you’re going through, no matter where you find yourself, whether your body’s failing you, whether your mind is failing you, whether your spirit is failing you, keep going. Keep pushing.”
Los Angeles, CAspectrumlocalnews.com

The Weeknd leads nominees heading into Billboard Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — After his much-publicized snub at this year's Grammy Awards, The Weeknd will carry a leading 16 nominations into Sunday's Billboard Music Awards, including nods for top artist, top male artist and top hot 100 artist. The Weeknd made headlines earlier this year when — despite being...
MusicNewsTimes

How to Watch 2021 Billboard Music Awards (Plus Everything You Need to Know)

Looking for a night of spectacular performances, unexpected collaborations, buzzworthy pop culture moments? There’s no better way to celebrate the chart-topping hits of the year than with the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The 2021 BBMAs will air live on NBC this Sunday from Los Angeles, and this year’s event will...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Alicia Keys Brings The House Down With ‘Songs In A Minor’ Medley At The BBMAs

Alicia Keys knows how to rock an awards show, and her performance at the 2021 BBMAs, commemorating the 20th anniversary of her debut album, did not disappoint!. Alicia Keys marked 20 years since one of the biggest moments in her career — honoring the album that started it all! The incredible songstress and musician, 40, was introduced with a beautiful video package from Michelle Obama, who reflected on Alicia’s remarkable career thus far. Then, it was time for the singer to take the stage at the Billboard Music Awards. Alicia sang a medley of her hit tracks from her debut album Songs In A Minor. The soulful singer sat at the piano and rocked a bold denim suit with a fierce hat, and reminded her fans that she’s “never leaving the keys.”
MusicPosted by
E! News

Why the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Is Especially Important for Alicia Keys

Watch: 2021 Billboard Music Awards: By the Numbers. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards mark a full-circle moment in Alicia Keys' illustrious career. Exactly two decades after the R&B singer's debut album made her a household name, she's returning to the very stage that first helped shape her stardom. Alicia is set to perform a medley of songs from the breakout days of her music career, telling E!'s Rocsi Diaz that the opportunity symbolizes the gratitude she feels for her loyal fanbase.
MusicBillboard

Jonas Brothers and Marshmello Set to Perform at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will shine with brotherly love. Host Nick Jonas will join siblings Joe and Kevin, along with EDM star Marshmello, for the night’s closing performance. It’ll be the brothers’ first appearance on the BBMAs stage since their explosive 2019 medley. They join a stacked bill that...
MusicA.V. Club

Posthumous DMX album to feature Jay-Z, Bono, Alicia Keys, and more

A little more than a month after his death, a posthumous album featuring never-before-released tracks from rapper DMX has now had its release date set. Per Billboard, Exodus—a 13-track collection of unheard music, produced by DMX’s long-time friend and collaborator Swizz Beatz—will release on May 28, through Def Jam Recordings.
Cell PhonesEssence

Alicia Keys Partners With Chopra To Release New 21-Day Meditation App

The audio meditation experience was created to help listeners restore wholeness and create more joyful and fulfilling lives. GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, pianist, producer, host.. is there anything Alicia Keys can’t do?. To add to an already impressive resume, the Girl On Fire singer is partnering with Chopra Global, the...