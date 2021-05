It takes no less than 20 seconds into “Good Day” to realize Twenty One Pilots’ sixth venture, Scaled and Icy, isn’t going to be like anything before it. Given the duo’s track record, no one should be expecting carbon copies of the overwhelming catharsis from the self-titled album’s “Addict with a Pen,” the reggae from Trench’s “Nico and the Niners” or anything in between.