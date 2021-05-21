newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Dominik Mysterio Could Still Wear End Up Wearing A Mask

ringsidenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRey Mysterio is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling and he is proud of his luchador heritage and legacy. As is the custom for luchadors, they are to wear a mask, but Rey Mysterio’s son Dominik Mysterio hasn’t done that when he started being an active in-ring competitor.

www.ringsidenews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Graves
Person
Dolph Ziggler
Person
Rey Mysterio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#Combat#Professional Wrestling#Wrestlemania Backlash#Veteran#Time#Things#Retrospect#Wear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Podcast
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEComicBook

WWE Advertising Two Major Returns for July 16 WWE SmackDown

The July 16 episode of Friday Night SmackDown will mark WWE's return to running shows in arenas with live fans and the beginning of a 25-city tour around the country. Local advertising for the show has already started popping up in Houston (the episode will be at the Toyota Center) and both Edge and Sasha Banks are being promoted for the show. Both "The Rated-R Superstar" and "The Boss" came up short in their respective WrestleMania 37 main events last month and haven't been seen on WWE television since.
WWEbleedingcool.com

Did Cruella DeFlair Win the Women's Title at WrestleMania Backlash?

Welcome to the Charlotte Flair show! WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday kicked off with a Triple Threat match for the Raw Women's Championship, with Rhea Ripley defending against Charlotte and Asuka. Charlotte wrestled the match wearing ring gear made from the pelts of 101 cute dalmatian puppies. Asuka and Ripley wore their usual outfits. The expectation from everyone going into this match was that Charlotte would walk out with the title, as she likely would have if Lacey Evans' pregnancy and an ill-timed positive coronavirus test hadn't messed up the original plans for WrestleMania.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 5/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Hazelwood: Drew vs. Kingston, women’s tag team championship main event, Asuka vs. Charlotte, Riddle hits an RKO on Xavier Woods, more (139 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch Assistant Editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch contributor Bruce Hazelwood to break down Monday Night Raw with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include the state of the Raw women’s division, Rhea Ripley’s shortcomings, Charlotte’s influence on Ripley, directions for Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston to go after next week, the tone of a wrestling-heavy episode of Monday Night Raw, the start of a new Shayna Baszler character, clues on who Alexa Bliss is targeting, and more. Enjoy!
WWElastwordonsports.com

Why WWE Should Tread Carefully With Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is an established name in the WWE. He has been fortunate enough to have not one, but two spells with the company. The first was, of course, that of the “Chosen One” (2009-2014) – the hand-picked-by Vince McMahon superstar who was to become the next big thing. Things did not work out, however. Initially booked to be a solid, Intercontinental Championship level heel, he gradually fell from grace and became one component of the cult favorite, 3MB (with Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater). Cult favorite that they were, they were also a comedy faction with an impressive losing streak. Fast forward to 2021 and Drew is in a far greater position. Since returning to the WWE in 2017, a reinvigorated Drew has captured the NXT Championship and has also become a two-time WWE Champion – the first coming with a huge and dominant victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. Since then, he has largely been positioned as the face of the company. Despite all of this, the current direction of the Drew character is highly questionable and quite concerning. Let’s explore why.
WWE411mania.com

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Ricochet Wants a US Title Shot, Riddle Wants Tag Title Shot for RKBro

-My Pens lose in Double OT, so let’s just get to it!. -Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show and he is joined by R-Truth. Kevin is still trying to make things up to Truth for costing him the 24/7 Title last week. Truth says this isn’t a joke as everyone crapped on the belt when Foley debuted it, but that’s his baby and he has taken it to places nobody ever has. He just wants to get on with the show.
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE NXT Preview 5.25.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT saw Bronson Reed defeating Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage to win the NXT North American Championship. We also saw Prime Target for Kross vs Balor II for the NXT Championship. Here is everything advertised for tonight’s WWE NXT:. Preview (via WWE) - The...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Former WWE star Enzo Amore rushed to the hospital

Over the last few years, the most disparate characters have passed from the WWE, including a truly formidable couple in terms of microphone skills, which initially was also flanked by Carmella. We are talking about Enzo Amore and Big Cass, who seem to have now found their future in independent companies, with Big Cass changing his name to W Morrissey and then returning to using his real name, signing a contract with Impact Wrestling a few weeks ago, and with Enzo who instead continues to jump from one promotion to another, working on a token basis every now and then.
WWEcultaholic.com

Bronson Reed Wants To Face Pete Dunne And Tommaso Ciampa In WWE NXT

New North American champion Bronson Reed has named Pete Dunne and Tommaso Ciampa as two individuals he would like to face in WWE NXT. Reed won his first Title in WWE last Tuesday in a Steel Cage Match against Johnny Gargano, claiming the North American Championship 14 years to the day since he wrestled his very first match.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

John Cena Sr. criticizes the use of zombies at Backlash

WWE has decided to promote Dave Batista's 'Army of the Dead' during the pay-per-view WrestleMania Backlash that aired last Sunday. To this end, the management of the Stamford company opted for the use of a series of zombies during the match between Damian Priest and The Miz. Interviewed by Dan...
WWEPWMania

Edge Advertised For Upcoming WWE SmackDown Episode From Texas

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to make his WWE return this summer. A new WWE website advertisement for the July 16 SmackDown on FOX episode from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas lists Edge, Sasha Banks, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, and Big E. The July 16 SmackDown show will mark WWE’s return to touring with fans in attendance, the first city of a 25-stop tour.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair Discusses Why He Left WWE In 1993

As a guest on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Ric Flair spoke about signing with WWE in 1991 for a year and a half and how much that time in the company meant to him. Over the years, Flair described his frustrations with Jim Herd in WCW as the reason for him joining WWE. Herd once proposed to Flair that he cut his hair and change his name to Spartacus, which ticked off the Nature Boy.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross On Which AEW Star Has The “It” Factor

Jim Ross has been in the news lately regarding who he feels is the best wrestler in the world. In an interview with Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN, Ross chose to focus on a wrestler he feels has huge potential, Wardlow. Ross described Wardlow as a cross between several former top stars, and believes he has something special.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Absent Top WWE Stars Advertised For SmackDown In Houston

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to make his WWE return this summer. A new WWE website advertisement for the July 16 SmackDown on FOX episode from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas lists Edge, Sasha Banks, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, and Big E.
WWEf4wonline.com

Shayna Baszler challenges Reginald for next week's WWE Raw

The end of tonight’s Raw saw Shayna Baszler challenge Reginald to a match for next week’s show. Prior to tonight's main event, Baszler told Reginald not to interfere in her and Nia Jax’s match against Natalya and Tamina for the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles. Reginald appeared at ringside anyway. When Baszler found out, she sent Reginald to the back. However, flames burst on the stage, blinding Reginald. Baszler was distracted long enough to be pinned by Natalya. After the match, Baszler appeared as she was helping Reginald up, but then grabbed him challenged him to a match for next week.