Dominik Mysterio Could Still Wear End Up Wearing A Mask

Drew McIntyre is an established name in the WWE. He has been fortunate enough to have not one, but two spells with the company. The first was, of course, that of the “Chosen One” (2009-2014) – the hand-picked-by Vince McMahon superstar who was to become the next big thing. Things did not work out, however. Initially booked to be a solid, Intercontinental Championship level heel, he gradually fell from grace and became one component of the cult favorite, 3MB (with Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater). Cult favorite that they were, they were also a comedy faction with an impressive losing streak. Fast forward to 2021 and Drew is in a far greater position. Since returning to the WWE in 2017, a reinvigorated Drew has captured the NXT Championship and has also become a two-time WWE Champion – the first coming with a huge and dominant victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. Since then, he has largely been positioned as the face of the company. Despite all of this, the current direction of the Drew character is highly questionable and quite concerning. Let’s explore why.