Congress & Courts

Supreme Court sides with undocumented migrant in dispute over deportation process

elreporterosf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court rejected the federal government’s effort to move forward with the deportation of a failed refugee claimant who argued he shouldn’t be removed from the United States because official paperwork was incomplete. The Trump administration, in office when the case was argued Nov. 9, 2020, favored deportation in...

Oklahoma StateArkansas Online

Ruling in Oklahoma is on hold

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court, confronting the consequences of its ruling last year that much of eastern Oklahoma falls within an Indian reservation, said Wednesday that it would temporarily block a decision from an Oklahoma court that threw out a state conviction of a death-row inmate. The state court had said the Supreme Court's ruling required the move.
Sacramento County, CASCOTUSblog

Court rejects non-citizen’s challenge to criminal re-entry charge

The Supreme Court on Monday unanimously ruled against a non-U.S. citizen who was contesting his indictment for criminal re-entry into the country. The case, United States v. Palomar-Santiago, involved Refugio Palomar-Santiago, a Mexican citizen who became a lawful permanent resident – that is, a green card holder – in 1990. Eight years later, an immigration judge found that his California conviction for driving under the influence was an aggravated felony under the federal immigration laws. Palomar-Santiago waived his right to appeal and was soon deported. But six years after his deportation, the Supreme Court ruled in Leocal v. Ashcroft that, under the relevant federal statute, DUI convictions like Palomar-Santiago’s are not aggravated felonies. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s opinion acknowledged, “Palomar-Santiago’s removal order thus never should have issued.”
Congress & Courtslegalnews.com

SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says the U.S. territory of Guam can pursue a $160 million lawsuit against the federal government over the cost of cleaning up a landfill on the island. The justices on Monday unanimously overturned a lower court decision that had said Guam had waited too...
Congress & Courtsjurist.org

US Supreme Court rules against Mexico citizen contesting indictment

The US Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday against a non-US citizen who was contesting his indictment for unlawful re-entry into the country. The case, US v. Palomar-Santiago, involved Refugio Palomar-Santiago, a Mexican citizen who became a lawful permanent resident in 1990. In 1998, an immigration judge found that Palomar-Santiago had committed an aggravated felony under the federal immigration laws when he was convicted for driving under the influence. Palomar-Santiago was found living in the US in 2018 and was indicted for illegally re-entering the country after removal.
Congress & CourtsBakersfield Channel

Supreme Court issues 2 unanimous decisions

The Supreme Court issued two decisions Monday, its first of what's expected to be a slew of decisions the high court will hand down in the weeks ahead of its summer break. In the first decision, the court unanimously ruled against an undocumented immigrant who attempted to challenge a charge of unlawful reentry into the U.S.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Justices Side with U.S. in Dispute Over Immigration Reentry (1)

Dispute centered on reentry after underlying cause of deportation invalid. Latest immigration ruling will affect handful of former green card holders. The U.S. Supreme Court sided with the government in saying prosecutors can seek to more harshly punish one-time green card holders whose deportations are based on rules that were later invalidated.
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

Analyzing ideological bias on the Supreme Court

At the end of last year, as most of the world was trying to crawl out of a pandemic, the American judicial system was facing an altogether different challenge. “The addition of three conservative appointees by President Donald Trump in four years has disturbed the balance and possibly destroyed the comity of America’s highest court,” intoned an article in the Financial Times, after Amy Coney Barrett took the place of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Three months earlier, in the same newspaper, Stanford Law School Dean Jenny Martinez mourned Ginsburg’s death and wrote:
California StateSan Francisco Chronicle

California vs. The Supreme Court

Maybe the U.S. Supreme Court should recuse itself from cases involving the Golden State. Because the current court, with a 6-3 conservative majority reinforced by new associate justice Amy Coney Barrett, isn’t even bothering to disguise its anti-California biases anymore. That was the unmistakable message from recent Supreme Court oral...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Liberals Push Breyer to Quit Supreme Court So Biden Gets a Pick

A progressive group has started a campaign to pressure a sitting Supreme Court justice to retire so a Democratic president can replace him, the first step in a broader effort to focus the party’s attention on the judiciary -- the way Republicans have for decades. Yet so far, few Democratic...
Congress & CourtsSouthwest Times Record

How will Supreme Court rule on abortion this time?

The debate over abortion took a new turn this past week nationally after doing so earlier this year in Arkansas. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case involving a Mississippi abortion law banning most abortions after 15 weeks other than in a medical emergency or because of a severe fetal abnormality. Justices will hear the case this fall and rule next year.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

For the good of America, Justice Breyer must step down from the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of the United States sent chills down the spines of progressives this week by agreeing to review Mississippi’s abortion law, which bans most procedures after 15 weeks. The review will take place next term, and it will be decisive. If the Mississippi law is upheld, the ruling could give free reign to other states looking to roll back women’s right to self-determination and health, significantly curtailing Roe v Wade.With that announcement, Democrats are renewing calls for Justice Stephen G Breyer to resign. The issue, in their view, is one of timing: Democrats still control the House of...