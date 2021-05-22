Cannabis Through The Lens of Chewberto420

We chatted with famed cannabis photographer Andrew Parker, more commonly known as Chewberto420, about shooting some of the best pot in the world in recent years. As you can tell from Parker’s work – frequently featured in our best-of lists – the strains that are finding their way in front of his lenses are true top-of-the-food-chain cultivators. His work is regularly seen on the Instagram pages of growers like California Artisanal Medicine and Alien Labs.