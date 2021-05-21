newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rotation Reboot: Cardinals activate Martinez, set to welcome archrivals Cubs

By Derrick Goold St. Louis Post-Dispatch
houstonherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin two weeks of finally seeing the lineup they put on paper before the start of spring training, the Cardinals will get a look at the rotation they intended. Carlos Martinez draws the opening assignment as the Cardinals host the Cubs at Busch Stadium for the first time since 2019, and a season-high crowd will be there to welcome him back to the rotation. Martinez was activated on Friday afternoon from the injured list.

www.houstonherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
John Gant
Person
Paul Dejong
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Miles Mikolas
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Justin Williams
Person
Dylan Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Cardinals#Dodger Stadium#The White Sox#Rf 3#The Post Dispatch#Busch Stadium#Stltoday Com#Rhp Cubs#Sunday Night Baseball#Bullpen Sessions#Shortstop Paul Dejong#Chicago#Active Roster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Cubs activate Nico Hoerner from injured list

(670 The Score) The Cubs have activated infielder Nico Hoerner from the injured list, they announced Friday. Hoerner had been out since suffering a forearm strain in a collision with center fielder Ian Happ in a loss to the Reds on May 2. Hoerner is hitting .389 with a 1.056 OPS in 11 games this season.
MLBTimes-Herald

Cards' Martinez, who slipped while celebrating Flaherty homer, goes on 10-day IL

MILWAUKEE--Carlos Martinez’s exuberance has put him on the 10-day injured list. Martinez, who has won his past three starts for the Cardinals, was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday after spraining his right ankle Friday night when he slipped down the dugout steps in St. Louis after congratulating Jack Flaherty on the occasion of Flaherty’s first big-league home run.
MLBrecordargusnews.com

Martinez goes 8, Bader hits 3-run HR as Cards sweep Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carlos Martinez pitched eight marvelous innings, Harrison Bader hit an early three-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Sunday for a three-game sweep. St. Louis has won seven straight against the Pirates and is 20-6 versus Pittsburgh since the start of the 2019 season. The sweep was the second in three […]
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Surrenders five runs in victory

Martinez (3-4) earned the win Saturday against the Rockies after giving up five runs on six hits with five walks and two strikeouts over five innings. The right-hander generated only four swinging strikes on 97 pitches while issuing a season-high five walks Saturday, though he still grabbed the win since the Cardinals scored all nine of their runs across the first five innings off the contest. Martinez has a 4.35 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB across 41.1 innings through seven starts in 2021.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Lasts eight innings Sunday

Martinez (2-4) allowed five hits and two walks while striking out three in eight scoreless innings to earn the win against the Pirates on Sunday. Martinez earned his first win of the season Tuesday, and he put together another dominant performance against Pittsburgh on Sunday. The right-hander allowed baserunners in each of the first six innings, but he limited the damage en route to his first scoreless outing of the year. Martinez has now posted a 3.72 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 36.1 innings across his first six starts of 2021. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Rockies on Friday.
MLBViva El Birdos

The New Carlos Martinez

Carlos Martinez has never thrown this many strikes. The St. Louis Cardinals’ pitcher seems to have changed his approach towards an emphasis on throwing strikes and gettign ahead in the count. SO far, upon returning to the rotation this season, he is off to a good start. His 3.72 and 3.80 FIP are solid, especially for someone who is only being asked to fill the back of the rotation. Additionally he has pitched into the eighth inning in each of his last two starts, and this ability to save relievers in a welcome change from the beginning of the Cardinals’ season. Despite his early season success, however, it is unclear if Martinez will be able to continue performing well.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Looks good for next start

The Cardinals list Martinez (ankle) as their probable starter for Friday's game in San Diego. Though Martinez came away with his third straight win in his last outing May 8 against the Rockies, he was bothered by a sore right ankle after tweaking it in the Cardinals' victory celebration a day earlier. Due to a team off day Monday, Martinez will have five days to rest up between starts, which should provide him with enough time to move past the ankle issue. Martinez sports a decent 4.35 ERA and a strong 1.16 WHIP through 41.1 innings, but his measly 12.6 K% has made him tough to rely on for fantasy purposes, especially with league-wide strikeout rates at an all-time high.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Is this version of Carlos Martinez here to stay?

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez is on the verge of a breakout. Is this version of the right-hander here to stay?. Entering the regular season, the St. Louis Cardinals expected a better version of Carlos Martinez. They couldn’t have expected anything like this. What Martinez has done this season...
MLBwpsdlocal6.com

Flaherty's 7th wins lifts Cards as Burnes walks 1st batter

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty became the major leagues' first seven-game winner this year with a 2-0 victory over Milwaukee as the Brewers' Corbin Burnes extended his streak to 58 consecutive strikeouts before his first walk. Flaherty allowed four hits in six innings, struck out six...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Placed on injured list

Martinez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right ankle injury Tuesday. Martinez acknowledged after his last start that he was pitching through pain after twisting his ankle, and it showed in the box score, as he allowed five runs. The Cardinals had previously listed Martinez as the scheduled starter for Friday's game against the Padres, but they've evidently changed plans. Whether or not Martinez is expected to miss just one start or is in line for a longer absence remains unclear. Johan Oviedo was recalled in a corresponding move.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Pitched through ankle issue

Martinez was pitching through pain Saturday against the Rockies after twisting his ankle the day before, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Martinez reportedly suffered the injury while celebrating a homer by fellow pitcher Jack Flaherty. He wasn't at this best Saturday, giving up five runs in five frames, though that was still good enough for a win. Given that he got through Saturday's start, he's seemingly at minimal risk of missing his next outing, which lines up for next Friday against the Padres.
MLBfangraphs.com

Jack Flaherty’s Best Pitch Has Been Underwhelming

Jack Flaherty has a 2.83 ERA through seven starts, which comes out to a 73 ERA-. His park adjusted FIP- of 75 is right in line with that figure; his FIP is 3.03. It would be easy to stop there and say Flaherty has been great; his excellent ERA matches up with his FIP, so he must be doing something right. Dig a little deeper, however, and there are some reasons to be skeptical. His overall line has been buoyed by a 7.5% HR/FB. His strikeout rate is down almost four percentage points compared to his last three seasons combined (25.8% versus 29.7%). Worse, his swinging strike rate is down to a below league-average 11.6%, indicating he has been somewhat fortunate to punch out a little over a quarter of the batters he has faced. On contact, things are not much better. His groundball rate is five percentage points lower than it was over those same three seasons and after allowing a below average rate of hard-hit balls from 2018-20, he is now right at league average.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs Activate Ian Happ, DFA Ildemaro Vargas

The Cubs have activated Ian Happ from the IL after he spent 11 days on the shelf with a rib contusion suffered in a collision with Nico Hoerner in the Cubs’ 13-12 loss to the Reds in the final game of their series in Cincinnati. Happ wasn’t placed on the IL right away but was instead used as a decoy in an extra-innings win over the Dodgers that saw LA manager Dave Roberts leave reliever Garrett Cleavinger in the game to face Matt Duffy, who then singled home a run.
MLBcardsconclave.com

Rockie-ing and Rolling

You know, I can really get behind this new idea the Cardinals have of sweeping their weekend series. First Cincinnati, then the Pirates, and now Colorado. If they can do it next weekend against the Padres at Petco, that’d be great. It was a series with some very different paths...
MLBMontgomery Advertiser

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals odds, picks and prediction

The St. Louis Cardinals (22-15) wrap up their three-game road set Wednesday with the Milwaukee Brewers (20-17) at American Family Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Cardinals vs. Brewers with MLB picks and predictions. This is the rubber match of...
MLBHerald & Review

Making the cut: 'Tsunami' Martinez rides his wave, revived pitch and Bader's homer to 3-0 victory

PITTSBURGH — A young pitcher known for his wicked sinker and changeup that darted and stung like a wasp, Carlos Martinez years ago saw teammates such as Adam Wainwright shifting the grip slightly on the fastball for a late, slicing action. The cut fastball, or cutter, was — and on many mounds still is — all the rage, prompting Martinez to study the other Cardinals starters and, he explained Sunday, wonder to himself.
MLBbleachernation.com

Pirates Claim Ildemaro Vargas Off of Waivers from the Cubs

Ildemaro Vargas is just one of those guys who is desirable to have in your organization, but can’t quite stick on a 40-man. Thus, the waiver wire dance, and today it wound up seeing him claimed from the Cubs by the Pirates. Vargas, 29, has generally raked at Triple-A, can...
MLBsemoball.com

Cardinal review: Lineup adjustment, Martinez results in Redbird resurgence

The St. Louis Cardinals have started to play pretty consistent baseball since April 23 and are four games above .500 at 16-12, only one game behind National League Central Division-leading Milwaukee, who sits at 17-11. A big reason as to why St. Louis has turned around its fortunes has been...