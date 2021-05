While 2015’s long awaited Jurassic World showed audiences what an up-and-running dinosaur theme park looks like, we still can't help but wonder how the original Jurassic Park might have transpired, had things have not gone awry back in 1993. Not that it’s impossible to imagine Hammond’s completed vision – you just need to fill in the gaps. Between the bestselling novel by the late Michael Crichton and everything we learn in the iconic movie adaptation, let’s do some digging and put together all the pieces to create an image of what guests would have expected for the original Isla Nublar resort upon opening.