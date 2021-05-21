One new genius atlas – “The Elegant Strangers”

2019 was a watershed year. Billie Marten left Chess Club Records, the label on which she had released her first two records, and jettisoned her management team. She needed a reset in all facets of her professional life, if you will. “I was observing things I wasn’t happy with to the point where it created this bag of resentment and anger and isolation. It made me realize that I needed to do some good work on myself,” says the singer-songwriter, calling from a solo day in the recording studio, as she whittles away on even more new music.