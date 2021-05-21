One new genius atlas – “The Elegant Strangers”
Atlas Genius is back with revenge. For the readers they don't know: Atlas Genius consists of two Australian brothers (Keith and Michael Jeffery) who, along with three band members, perform alternative pop music à la Foster The People. The captivating "Trojans" have made a lot of progress with the general public, but a passionate FIFA player might also know the song If So, which was used in FIFA 13 and stuck in the minds of many players.