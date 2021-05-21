newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

One new genius atlas – “The Elegant Strangers”

By Brian Rodriguez
aviationanalysis.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlas Genius is back with revenge. For the readers they don’t know: Atlas Genius consists of two Australian brothers (Keith and Michael Jeffery) who, along with three band members, perform alternative pop music à la Foster The People. The captivating “Trojans” have made a lot of progress with the general public, but a passionate FIFA player might also know the song If So, which was used in FIFA 13 and stuck in the minds of many players.

www.aviationanalysis.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Beautiful Music#New Music#Youtube Music#Australian#Elegant Strangers#Song#Compact Disc Dummies#La#Captain Keith Geoffrey#Tame Impala#Monotonous Void#Revenge#Youtube Channel#Grips#Los Angeles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Sports
Related
Musicnileswestnews.org

CJ Soriano: An Artful Genius

CJ Soriano is a freshman who dabbles in all the fine arts. From drawing to singing and even playing the flute, she can do it all. And if that wasn’t enough, Soriano is also a decorated Isshinryu karateka and was even able to climb her way up to a green belt, the 5th of 10 levels.
Mental Healthundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Brett Newski Debuts New Single “Life Underwater”

Alternative songwriter, illustrator, and podcaster Brett Newski is breaking into the publishing world with his upcoming first book, It’s Hard to Be a Person: defeating anxiety, surviving the world and having more fun. Inspired by Newski’s self-described “dumb drawings” making fun of his anxiety and depression, the new book collects Newski’s drawing and private reflections into somewhat of a how-to guide of “hacks”, “strategies”, and “exercises” that he’s used to combat mental illness.
KidsThe Guardian

My boy’s genius is beginning to show – one piece at a time

It’s only three months since the ordeal of putting together my wife’s 32-piece jigsaw of Ireland left him frustrated and defeated. Now my son’s hands are a wonder of locomotion, his once chubby fingers dextrous and nimble. The picture of this one is a lion, which he should know because he has done this jigsaw, conservatively, 8,000 times, but he never seems to be aware of this until he places the final piece. Then, my little genius stands back, delighted and shouts ‘Lion!’.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

POWERWOLF Streams Epic New Single "Beast Of Gévaudan"

Powerwolf is back with a new single called "Beast Of Gévaudan" and it's as powerful as the band has ever been. The single takes listeners into the depths of historical France. "We are more than proud to present 'Beast of Gévaudan', the first song off our upcoming album, Call Of The Wild," said guitarist Matthews Greywolf. "The story behind the song couldn't fit better into the world of Powerwolf: It's about a mysterious beast that killed countless people in the south of France at the end of the 18th century.
MoviesNME

Perfume Genius releases concert film marking one year of ‘Set My Heart On Fire Immediately’

Perfume Genius’ Mike Hadreas has officially released a previously live-streamed concert to mark the one-year anniversary of his album ‘Set My Heart On Fire Immediately’. The concert, titled Live at the Palace Theatre, was originally streamed to a ticketed audience in Los Angeles September 2020. All proceeds raised from the livestream went to Immigration Equality, an American LGBTQ immigrant rights organisation.
Restaurantsfuncheap.com

Titans of Comedy at Atlas Cafe

Reserve your table for 2 or more for lunch, drinks and a comedy show on Atlas’s outdoor covid compliant park let Saturday 5/15, 2p. Social isolation getting to you? Reserve your table for 2 or more and enjoy delicious coffee, drinks and lunch on their new, outdoor, covid compliant parklet; sit down with drinks and laugh the afternoon away at an outdoor comedy show hosted by Mutiny Radio’s Pam Benjamin featuring a hilarious line up of Bay Area comedians.
Musicflaunt.com

Flaunt Premiere | JADE Presents The "In The Breeze" Music Video

Today, May 21, Jade releases the visual for her first single, and manifesto, “In The Breeze”. Written, performed, and produced by herself, the 22 year old artist aims to start a new chapter in her artistry with it. Due to Covid-19, there were unfortunate delays in the production and release of the video, but as she says, “the show must go on!”
MusicStereogum

Moon-Drenched – “Psychic Liberation”

Last year, Thee Oh Sees leader John Dwyer got a whole bunch of musicians — TV On The Radio’s Kyp Malone, Ryan Sawyer, Peter Kerlin, Tom Dolas, Brad Caulkins, Marcos Rodriguez, Joce Soubiran, Laena Myers-Ionita, and Andres Renteria — together to record a free-wheeling improvisational record under the name Bent Arcana. And now he’s done it again.
Austin, TXmxdwn.com

Austin City Limits Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and Erykah Badu

Shortly after Lollapalooza announced their lineup, Austin City Limits has announced their own for later this year. Country legend George Strait, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Erykah Badu, Rufus Du Sol and DaBaby are set to headline the festival set to take place at Zilker Park in Austin, TX. Other acts include Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Greta Van Fleet,, Moses Sumney, Remi Wolf, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, Freddie Gibbs, Madeon and many more. See the full lineup below.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Caveman Share New Song “Like Me”

New York’s Caveman are releasing a new album, Smash, on July 16 via Fortune Tellers. Now the trio have shared the album’s second single, “Like Me.” Listen below. Frontman Matthew Iwanusa had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Like Me’ is a song about being completely lost and starting to realize you’ve been placing the blame on everything else but yourself.”
Music98online.com

K.Flay rocks with Tom Morello on new song, “TGIF”

K.Flay has released a new song called “TGIF,” featuring . The track, which you can download now via digital outlets, finds the “Blood in the Cut” artist contemplating the “absurdity of the work week” and the notion of Friday being a “rally cry for capitalism.” And who better to explore those ideas with than the guitarist from Rage Against the Machine?
Musicmxdwn.com

SPELLLING Shares Mysterious New Song “Boys At School”

Bay Area-based Chrystia Cabral’s project SPELLLING has released her second single “Boys At School.” The track is set to be featured on the forthcoming album The Turning Wheel, which is due out June 25 via Sacred Bones. SPELLING released “Little Deer” as the first single from the album on April 14.
CelebritiesAmerican Songwriter

Billie Marten Replenishes Her Mind With Third Album, ‘Flora Fauna’

2019 was a watershed year. Billie Marten left Chess Club Records, the label on which she had released her first two records, and jettisoned her management team. She needed a reset in all facets of her professional life, if you will. “I was observing things I wasn’t happy with to the point where it created this bag of resentment and anger and isolation. It made me realize that I needed to do some good work on myself,” says the singer-songwriter, calling from a solo day in the recording studio, as she whittles away on even more new music.
Rock Musicbigtakeover.com

Acid’s Trip - Strings of Soul (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Anna Acid, the titular leader of Gothenburg rock quartet Acid’s Trip, used to sling strings for the remarkable but short-lived rockers Honeymoon Disease, whose debut The Transcendence was a highlight in the underground action rock scene. While AT debut Strings of Soul doesn’t quite reach those heights, it’s still a strong example of no-frills power rock like few make anymore.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Mortal Kombat’s Mythology: The Darker Reaches of Lore

As a series, Mortal Kombat has transcended the fighting game genre to become synonymous with video games themselves. From 1992 to today, its rich history includes everything from the creation of the ESRB to the series’ reshaping of itself for the 3D era and reinvigoration on modern consoles. As the...
Musicnextmosh.com

The Vintage Caravan share “Sharp Teeth” music video

Modern Prog/Psych export The Vintage Caravan have truly proven that no one can stop them on their way to the top! Their new album, ‘Monuments,’ has not only convinced with a high level of creativity and energy in their trademark manner, but has also taken the Icelanders to the well-deserved next level. Praised by critics and loved by new and returning fans, the trio’s new album has managed to gain several chart positions (#21 GER, #60 CH, #45 Current Hard Music Charts US).
Theater & Danceslugmag.com

Review: Century Egg – Little Piece of Hair EP

My earliest memories of music snobbery have a healthy dose of Canadian acts attached to them. The indie rock/folk boom of the early 2010s was my gateway into so many amazing bands that in some way fit that description. I always found that bands from Canada offered something slightly askew from what other countries were providing without leaving the conversation entirely. I’m not just referring to Arcade Fire and Feist here—at the time, my jam was Hey Rosetta! and Ra Ra Riot. Caring about bands was my entrance into thinking of the world beyond my bubble; because of this, Canada has held, and continues to hold, a special place in my heart.
EntertainmentThe Brick Fan

LEGO Tweet Suggests New LEGO Stranger Things Set

LEGO has possibly dropped another hint that we could be seeing a new LEGO Stranger Things set. A few days ago, we got a look at the Stranger Things 4 trailer and LEGO did a LEGO-ized still shot of one of the scenes. I took it as just LEGO getting in on the hype for the new season but a fan on Twitter asked if there would be any new sets and LEGO responded with: “Keep an eye out for more information!”