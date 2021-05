A mutation of a COVID-19 strain that is thought to have originated in Brazil has been detected in Florida, health department officials said last week. The Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that two cases of the so-called "P2" variant have been recorded in the state so far, one in a 74-year-old and one in a 51-year-old. The strain is believed to be a slight mutation of the Brazilian one that has vexed health authorities in the country for months.