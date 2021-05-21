newsbreak-logo
Ziggo Sport expands its sports offer

By Richard Powell
aviationanalysis.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleZiggo Sport will include a new sport in programming. Consequently, VodafoneZiggo’s payment channel increasingly ranks itself as the sport’s beacon in the Netherlands. Ziggo Sport has signed an agreement with the Dutch Cricket Federation KNCB so that three one-day matches for the Dutch national team against Ireland can be watched on the Sports Channel in June. This is the first time that the Dutch national team cricket matches have been broadcast live on a TV channel. Compared to football, golf and Formula 1, cricket is a marginal sport in the Netherlands, but Ziggo Sport emphasizes in this way that it also does not lose sight of the smaller sports.

