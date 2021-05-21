Ziggo Sport expands its sports offer

ING and Minna Technologies have partnered to launch the subscription manager OneView, available to almost two million customers who manage their banking affairs online. The solution is available in the ING Banking app and via ING Home’Bank. The application allows the bank to stop subscriptions for customers free of charge without them having to deal with all the administration themselves. Over the past four months, 100,000 ING Belgium customers could participate in the pilot project. One in ten users cancelled at least one subscription and will save an average of EUR 400 in 2021. ING is also announcing another scoop: Switch. It is an additional feature that is part of OneView in the app that allows customers to compare their energy supplier or mobile provider with better alternatives on the market and even to make the switch immediately to a greener energy package. The overview should help people gain more control over their finances and help them maintain their financial health.