Belgian Hammers Conquer Olympic Ticket Thanks To Their Winning …
The Belgian Hammers team won the Olympic qualifiers in Lisbon, Portugal, on Friday. As a result, the mixed triathlon relay team is firmly in place in the Tokyo Olympics. Claire Michel, Gilles Jens, Valerie Barthelemy and Martin Van Reel outperformed their rivals from Italy and Switzerland. These three countries are allowed to go to Tokyo along with the top seven countries in the world, which were absent in Lisbon.www.aviationanalysis.net