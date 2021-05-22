newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Belgian Hammers Conquer Olympic Ticket Thanks To Their Winning …

By Brian Rodriguez
aviationanalysis.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Belgian Hammers team won the Olympic qualifiers in Lisbon, Portugal, on Friday. As a result, the mixed triathlon relay team is firmly in place in the Tokyo Olympics. Claire Michel, Gilles Jens, Valerie Barthelemy and Martin Van Reel outperformed their rivals from Italy and Switzerland. These three countries are allowed to go to Tokyo along with the top seven countries in the world, which were absent in Lisbon.

www.aviationanalysis.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Italy#National Team#Jelly Jeans#Swiss#Belgian Hammers#Lisbon#Triathlon#London#Cycling#Yokohama#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Denmark
Country
Portugal
Country
Switzerland
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Musicwincountry.com

French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops

ZURICH (Reuters) – French techno musician Teho found an unusual place to end his pandemic hiatus – hitting the high notes from a 3,000-metre (9,843 ft) peak in the Swiss Alps. Teho, 30, braved sub-zero temperatures to perform from a small platform at the Glacier 3000 venue atop Scex Rouge,...
Musicwiwibloggs.com

Eurovision 2021 odds: Malta is still the favourite to win ahead of rehearsals, as Italy and Iceland make gains

The Eurovision 2021 marathon is entering its final stretches. After weeks of interviews, promotion and hype, our 2021 stars are finally getting ready to start rehearsals next week. And of course, some singers are feeling the weight of expectation a lot more than others. Before we dive into rehearsals, here’s another look at the bookmakers odds for who will win the contest.
Entertainmentwiwibloggs.com

Eurovision 2021 odds: France is now the favourite to win, Ukraine shortens following first rehearsal

With rehearsals for Eurovision 2021 now underway, the contenders for the trophy finally have the chance to show us what they’re made of on the stage. The bookies have been keeping a close eye on how things have been going. Following the first rehearsals of all the acts competing in semi-final one, the bookmakers have altered their odds on some countries, and are now tipping France as the favourite to win the overall contest.
Travelkentlive.news

UK leaves France, Spain and Greece left off main 'green list' for safe travel

France, Spain and Greece have been left off the main 'green list' for safe travel as announced by the Government tonight (Friday). The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a press briefing that being cautious is the most important step, as he unveiled 12 countries which will be on the green list from May 17.
Public Health740thefan.com

Olympics-Gatlin feels ‘beyond safe’ thanks to COVID protocols

TOKYO (Reuters) – U.S. sprinter Justin Gatlin said he felt “beyond safe” thanks to the COVID-19 protocols he needed to follow on his visit to Japan to participate in an Olympics test event for athletics. Gatlin was one of nine international athletes who entered the country to take part in...
Combat Sportsteamusa.org

Six Team USA Boxers Punch Ticket to Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

The Boxing Task Force (BTF) announced today the 49 quota places, originally to be awarded at the Road to Tokyo Americas Qualifier, that were awarded to boxers to compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 this summer. The quota places included six Team USA boxers, which was based off the BTF Rankings.
Worldwiwibloggs.com

Poll: Who should win the first semi-final of Eurovision 2021?

We’ve had eight days of first and second rehearsals. And now that they’re all finished, it’s time to reassess our Eurovision 2021 favourites. Who has risen up your rankings and who has fallen by the wayside? It’s time to cast your vote one last time and let us know who should win semi-final one of Eurovision 2021.
Cyclingpledgetimes.com

Belgian Merlier wins the second stage of the Giro

The Belgian sprinter Tim merlier (Alpecin) won the second stage of the Giro d’Italia on a sprint, held this Sunday in Novara (north), after which the Italian Filippo ganna (Ineos) remains the leader of the race. Merlier, Belgian champion in 2019, but who until now had not stood out due...
Sportsolympics.com

Rowers claim last-chance tickets to the Tokyo Olympic Games

The remaining qualifying places for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games rowing regatta were decided on Lake Rotsee in Lucerne, Switzerland, amidst a gathering storm. The Olympic qualification regatta offered 29 tickets to the summer’s showpiece in 14 Olympic boat classes attracting some of the world’s best oarsmen and women. Originally...
Economywtvbam.com

Europe’s summer is on, world’s biggest holiday company TUI says

LONDON (Reuters) – TUI Group, the world’s biggest holiday company, said it was expecting a strong 2021 holiday season and stuck to a plan to operate 75% of its pre-pandemic capacity, as rising vaccination levels mean Europe will open for travel this summer. But ongoing restrictions and COVID-19 uncertainty have...
WorldBBC

European Aquatics Championships: Britain win European mixed relay gold

The British mixed 4x100m medley relay team, featuring Adam Peaty, claimed a stunning gold and set a new European record on the fourth night of swimming in Budapest. The quartet of Peaty, Kathleen Dawson, James Guy and Anna Hopkin finished in three minutes 38.82 seconds. The time was just 0.41secs...
Sportsthewestonforum.com

The German 8th star from Lindenhorst will compete in the World Cup in Lucerne with renewed courage: the German rowing ship will once again face Great Britain and the Netherlands

The eighth German from the Dortmund Rowing Center in Lindenhorst am Kanal is competing with renewed courage at the World Cup in Lucerne from May 21 to 23: after a realistic result at the European Championship in Varese, the German pioneer wants to face the international championship for a second time bringing the competition on the water.
WorldCNBC

Portugal's hotels see huge spike in booking requests after UK gives green light on international travel

ONDON — The tables have turned for the Portuguese hotel industry on one announcement. The U.K. government said on Friday that from May 17 travelers from England will not need to quarantine when returning from Portugal. They will have to take a Covid PCR test within two days of their arrival in the U.K.— but this is a much simpler process compared to the rules applied to other destinations.