New bill aims to protect Maine workers who point out violations
PORTLAND (WGME) – A new bill aims to protect Maine workers who point out workplace violations. They've put together "An Act to Enhance Enforcement of Employment Laws." Supporters say the bill would give workers more tools to right their wrongs, including allowing workers to file complaints with National Department of Labor. If the NDOL fails to act, that worker can then file a lawsuit to collect penalties on behalf of the state.wgme.com