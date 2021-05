On behalf of the Azachorok Incorporated Board of Directors serving more than 520 shareholders throughout Alaska, we strongly encourage support for Covid Relief Funds going to Alaska Native Corporations. The Supreme Court is currently deliberating a case that is holding up $330 Million in Covid Relief funds that would otherwise go to Alaska’s economy, when many in our region need it most right now. If the Supreme Court rules against corporations, then the $330 Million could be dispersed nationwide among tribes resulting in a much smaller investment to our state.