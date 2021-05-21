newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Travel Certification Included in the CoronaCheck app • The second AstraZeneca shot is put back faster

By Jeffrey Clark
aviationanalysis.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe intention is already to be ready by July 1 with the covid travel certificate that the Dutch can travel across Europe. Ron Roosendaal, Director of Information Policy at the Department of Health, said so on the radio show News & Associates. “Everything aims to be ready in the Netherlands on or before July 1st. This will be done using an app that is already known, and it is already in the App Store. This is the CoronaCheck app, which is now used for access in the Netherlands. And the negative tests.

www.aviationanalysis.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Information#Coronacheck#Dutch#The Department Of Health#The App Store#Eu#European#Rivm#Covid 19 Certification#Certification Development#Information Policy#Short Term Vaccinations#General Practitioners#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Travel
News Break
AstraZeneca
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Medical & Biotechcontagionlive.com

EU Turning Away From AstraZeneca Vaccine, Putting Hope in Pfizer-BioNTech

Malaysia begins nationwide lockdown due to third wave of the pandemic. After AstraZeneca failed to meet its delivery targets due to concerns that the COVID-19 vaccine is not efficacious against variants of the virus that are in circulation, the European Union is effectively turning away from the shot. The EU did not renew their order for the vaccine after June and recently concluded a deal with Pfizer for up to 1.8 billion doses of their vaccine to be delivered through 2023. However, the EU has said that it has not completely ruled out renewing the contract with AstraZeneca at some point in the future.
Healthkfgo.com

Quebec to stop offering first shots of AstraZeneca vaccine

TORONTO (Reuters) – The Canadian province of Quebec will no longer offer first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, but will offer second doses using current supplies and future deliveries, the province’s health ministry said in a release. Several provinces made similar announcements on Monday and Tuesday,...
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

NHS App to work as COVID-19 vaccine passport

(Pocket-lint) - The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed that the NHS App will be able to show your COVID-19 vaccination status and allow you to prove that you've had a full course. Vaccine passports have been something of a political hot potato, opening the door to potential...
Aerospace & Defenseitbusinessnet.com

ScreenPro Provides COVID-19 Travel Certificate for Passengers Travelling on Korean Air, a Member of SkyTeam

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (“ScreenPro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has started providing COVID-19 testing and screening with supporting travel documents for air passengers travelling on Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd., a founding member of SkyTeam, a global airline alliance established in 2000. SkyTeam currently...
Healthnysepost.com

Province Halts AstraZeneca Shots

The report says the move is partly due to the greater supply of mRNA shots, such as the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna ones, and partly due to concerns over a rare blood clot condition linked to AstraZeneca. "Only people waiting for their second dose of this vaccine are now being vaccinated...
WorldBirmingham Star

WHO: Vaccines stop variants but overseas travel still not safe

International travel should be avoided, the WHO has warned, adding that progress against the coronavirus is still fragile. A variant first discovered in India has been identified in at least 26 of 53 countries in the WHO Europe region. Vaccines authorised by the WHO are effective against the new strain,...
Travelthecherawchronicle.com

One shot is enough to obtain a Covid travel certificate

You are expected to need only one injection this summer to travel in the European Union. So people don’t have to wait for both shots before they can apply for a Covid travel certificate, EU sources say. In recent weeks, there have been crowded meetings within the European Union over...
Cell PhonesBBC

NHS app ready to become vaccine passport next week

England’s NHS app will be available to use as a vaccine passport from Monday, the government has said - but only for those who have had both doses of the jab. A paper version will also be available - by calling 119 but not through a GP. Both will be...
Businessgreekcitytimes.com

Covid Digital certificates for travel approved by EU

The European Union attained a provisional deal on Thursday on Covid-19 certificates designed to open up tourism across the 27-nation bloc this summer. European Parliament lawmakers and current EU president Portugal representing the bloc’s 27 members sealed the agreement after the fourth round of negotiations on Thursday afternoon. Greek Prime...
Public HealthTravel Weekly

Corporate travellers back Covid-status certification

The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) reports rising expectations of a return to business travel among its members with more than one in two suppliers reporting a rise in corporate bookings. GBTA’s latest poll of members found three out of four buyer and procurement respondents (74%) felt employees would be...
Worldnfcw.com

England rolls out digital vaccine certificates on NHS app

Residents of England who have been inoculated against Covid-19 can now use the National Health Service’s NHS App to access a digital certificate confirming their vaccine status on their iOS or Android device without needing to request certification from their GP. The NHS has added the service to enable users...
Cell Phonestraveloffpath.com

10 Must-Have Apps for Travelers in 2021

This post may have affiliate links, which means we may receive a small commission (at no extra cost to you!) if you choose to purchase through them. Here's our Disclosure & Privacy Policy for more info. Last Updated 5 mins ago. We’re not always the biggest fans of smartphone culture,...
Travelajot.com

Summer travel hopes revive after EU backs vaccine certificates

Europeans and some foreign visitors can firm up their summer plans in the region, after European Union negotiators agreed to introduce vaccine certificates that will allow quarantine-free travel within Europe, handing the pummeled tourist industry an important chance to salvage the season. “Citizens will be able to travel safely. Businesses...
Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Ontario resuming use of AstraZeneca, but only as second dose

TORONTO — Canada’s most populous province is resuming use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, but only as a second dose for those who’d received it initially, officials said Friday. Ontario and several other provinces stopped giving out first doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca earlier this month on concerns over reported links to...
PharmaceuticalsSilicon Republic

UK to begin roll out of vaccine passport

Proponents of vaccine passports or certificates hope the tech will help re-open economies safely for those that are fully vaccinated. The UK will roll out its vaccine passport next week in what will be a major test for re-opening an economy with a digital certificate. The NHS’s Covid-19 app, which...