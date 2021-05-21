Travel Certification Included in the CoronaCheck app • The second AstraZeneca shot is put back faster

The intention is already to be ready by July 1 with the covid travel certificate that the Dutch can travel across Europe. Ron Roosendaal, Director of Information Policy at the Department of Health, said so on the radio show News & Associates. “Everything aims to be ready in the Netherlands on or before July 1st. This will be done using an app that is already known, and it is already in the App Store. This is the CoronaCheck app, which is now used for access in the Netherlands. And the negative tests.