Seniors Luca Schoenwetter and Henry Manfredonia both went 2-for-4 to lead San Marcos to an 11-3 Senior Day win over Cabrillo in Channel League action. Seniors Chris Neal, Will Trautwein and Aiden Johnson all contributed hits as well. Senior Henry Manfredonia pitched five innings for the Royals, with sophomore Cole Schoenwetter and Trautwein each pitching an inning. The San Marcos pitchers combined for six strikeouts and gave up only one earned run.