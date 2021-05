It’s hard to believe but Regional track meets get underway this weekend in the Cowboy state. The Cody Bronc and Filly track teams will be in Riverton this weekend competing in the 3A West Regional. Look for both teams to make some noise on Friday and Saturday as their should be some blazing fast times. I was able to catch up with Head Coach of Cody Track, Bret Engdahl and you can hear that interview here.