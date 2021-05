Highs in the 50s, rainy, curl-up-at-home kind of weather – who would guess we’re 18 days away from the official start of the summer season, Memorial Day?. That’s right, folks. Tourist season is upon us. You remember how busy it got last summer, even in the midst of the pandemic? Projections are, this summer will take it up another notch. Our tourism folks are being slammed by inquiries.