On Thursday the 13th of May, 2021, our community lost one of its truly good and heaven-bound residents. Linda “Diane” Jackson nee Daniels, finally threw in the towel with her long battle with hypersensitivity pneumonitis. While 3 years after the diagnosis she barely showed any symptoms, but then she lost her two full brothers, David and Dale. She also was preceded in death by her infant brother, Dennis. She is survived by her son, Robbie Jackson; her younger sister, Dee; and her half-brother, Don. While it was disheartening to watch her slowly descend into depression, I am proud I kept my promise to never place her with assisted living, and she was surrounded by the wonderful team of Ivy Creek, some great friends and family, and her beloved horses, dachshunds, and hens. We regret losing such a wonderful example of righteousness, but Heaven is enriched by her presence now. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.