newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

New Biden move hurts tech workers, recent college grads

By JOE GUZZARDI Syndicated Columnist
Imperial Valley Press Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, the U.S. Department of Labor announced an 18-month delay in the effective date of the final rule, “Strengthening Wage Protections for the Temporary and Permanent Employment of Certain Aliens in the United States,” mostly foreign nationals working on employment-based visas. The final rule, originally published in January 2021, will...

www.ivpressonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#Grads#Foreign Nationals#Tech Jobs#U S Students#College Students#Financial Jobs#University Employees#The Department Of Labor#Americans#Moneycontrol Com#Indians#Chinese#Anti American#Twitter#Congress#United Staters#Tech Workers#American Workers#Foreign Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Country
Singapore
News Break
Amazon
Country
Chile
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Labor IssuesThe Day

Workers matter and government works: 8 lessons from the pandemic

Maybe it's wishful thinking to declare the pandemic over in the U.S., and presumptuous to conclude what lessons we've learned from it. So consider this list a first draft. 1. Workers are always essential. We couldn't have survived without millions of warehouse, delivery, grocery and hospital workers literally risking their...
Presidential Electionfintechzoom.com

Joe Biden News – Joe Guzzardi: Joe Biden’s New Immigration Move Hurts Tech Workers, Recent College Grads | Opinions

Joe Biden News – Joe Guzzardi: Joe Biden’s New Immigration Move Hurts Tech Workers, Recent College Grads | Opinions. Recently, the Labor Department announced an 18-month delay in the effective date of the final rule, “Strengthening Wage Protections for the Temporary and Permanent Employment of Certain Aliens in the United States,” mostly foreign nationals working on employment-based visas.
PoliticsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Biden sees global role for Coast Guard grads

NEW LONDON, Conn. – President Joe Biden on Wednesday used his first commencement address as commander in chief to tell Coast Guard Academy graduates they will play a vital role as the United States reasserts itself on the world stage. Biden, speaking at the Coast Guard's sun-soaked Connecticut campus, told...
Economyprotocol.com

Tech's non-compete agreements hurt workers and anger some lawmakers

Silicon Valley is a competitive industry — so competitive that some workers find themselves at the mercy of non-compete agreements that their employers made them sign. Non-compete agreements prohibit employees who leave their jobs from taking similar positions with potential competitors for a certain period of time. In the U.S., somewhere between 27.8% and 46.5% of private-sector workers are subject to non-compete agreements, according to a 2019 Economic Policy Institute study.
RestaurantsThe Christian Science Monitor

Free college tuition? How restaurants are recruiting new workers.

What do Americans worship? Our reporter finds that political followers are embracing conservative or liberal values – and communities – with the same moral certainty and devotion once given to religion. American membership in houses of worship has plummeted to below 50% for the first time in eight decades of...
Cell PhonesThe Spokesman-Review

PRO Act would hurt app-based workers

Every day, millions of people struggle with addiction, and for years I was one of them. Of everything that is helping me along the road to recovery, perhaps the most unexpected is my role as a shopper with Instacart. Because I set my own schedule, I can stop working any time to attend an AA meeting or check in with my sponsor.
InternetFosters Daily Democrat

Editorial: Local journalism hurt by Big Tech exploitation

Quality local journalism is essential to creating an informed and engaged public and ensuring a thriving democracy. But local journalism has been a victim of Big Tech’s dominant practices for years. Google and Facebook use – and benefit from – our news content and audiences, but they don’t return value to news publishers. That’s why we’re asking Congress to support the “Journalism Competition and Preservation Act.”
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris warns the world must begin preparing for the NEXT pandemic and will tell the UN to invest in vaccines, PPE and women's health to avoid a future disaster

Vice President Kamala Harris will tell the United Nations that the world needs to start preparing for the next global pandemic even as COVID-19 rages on. Harris' virtual appearance at the UN on Monday - her second since becoming vice president - will offer ideas on how nations can better prepare themselves for the next global health crisis.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

A Gift Idea For College Grads: Stock

Having trouble deciding on a gift for that recent college grad of yours? The best gift of all might be stocks. The stock market can be intimidating to many young people who sometimes find it difficult to know where to begin. The gift of stock will open the world of investing and give a college grad more time in the market to make money.
Tolono, ILchambanasun.com

Census Bureau reports Tolono population was 3,237 in 2019

Tolono had a population of 3,237 people in 2019, according to U.S. Census Bureau data obtained by the Chambana Sun. The median age was 37, with 50 percent of the total population being female and 50 percent male. The state's total population in 2019 was 12,770,631. An agency of the...
Montpelier, VTRutland Herald

Unemployment

As the Vermont Department of Labor begins to deny unemployment benefits of people whose job search does not please them, remember some factors. Schools are starting to reopen, but less experienced workers often must work odd hours. With summer coming, and day care cost and availability, some children will be left home alone.
POTUSMSNBC

'Trifecta of trouble for Trump': 3 witnesses drop 'significant criminal exposure' bomb

In an exclusive interview with MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen, Melania Trump's former advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, and the daughter-in-law of the Trump Organization's CFO Jennifer Weisselberg provide an inside look into the ongoing criminal probe into the Trump Organization and the inner-workings of the company. This video is a segment from a longer, wide-ranging interview.
MinoritiesPosted by
PublishedReporter

Op-Ed: Creeping, Dangerous Black Supremacy Movement Quickly Engulfing This Nation

BOCA RATON, FL – Lori Lightfoot, the (female) Mayor of Chicago, is a throwback to the out-and out racist white mayors of Atlanta, Richmond and other Dixie Belt cities during the Jim Crow era. They are chuckling in their graves. Reason is Ms. Lightfoot is black and she is competing with them in the bigotry arena with her recent outpouring of hate against white reporters. If you rely on the New York Times, CNN, or MSNBC, you’re probably unaware that she will furthermore, grant one-on-one interviews only to “black and brown” journalists. That means, white reporters will be given the heave-ho out of City Hall. During her first two years in office she has had some judgment and leadership problems that the press has covered, as is within the realm of their responsibilities. For instance, she was caught with her hair down when she broke her own rules and had a beauty parlor open up exclusively for her during the Covid epidemic when all such businesses were ordered closed…by her. And the exploding, record breaking murder and crime rates within the Windy City this year, during her administration, have to be covered up at all costs. White reporters, we must assume, by asking the right questions regarding these issues, must be threatening to her. And she expects and will surely get special treatment from compliant and “understanding” reporters of color. Lightfoot will heretofore, judge journalists by the color of their skin. Perhaps a “Skin Color Meter” will be installed at the entrance to City Hall. Strange then, that she saw fit to marry a perfectly white woman as her wife. Bigotry must end at the bedroom door. Go figure!
RelationshipsKevinMD.com

As the pandemic winds down, another crisis may be looming

Imagine this scenario: a busy mom struggles to balance work and parenting during the pandemic when suddenly her teenage son begins to anger. He gets out of control, screams threats, and kicks a hole in the wall. Neighbors call the police, who recommend the family go to the emergency department (ED). When the family arrives at the ED, the stresses of enforced isolation show on their exhausted, tearful faces. And unfortunately, in these extraordinary times, they’re far from alone.