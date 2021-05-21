Tabatha “Tabby” Louise Clem

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleTabatha “Tabby” Louise Clem, 33, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Buckhannon.Tabby was born in Weston on September 2, 1987, a daughter of Charles Clem and Helen Hurst Parker who will miss their baby girl dearly.Forever cherishing their memories of Tabby are her father, Charles Clem of Weston; mother, Helen Parker and husband, Robert, of Weston; infant son, Koen Michael Thomas; fiancé, Michael Thomas of Buckhannon; three brothers: Charles “Chuckie” Clem and fiancé, Tracy, Jacob Clem and wife, Ashley, and Josh Watson; several nieces and nephews; maternal grandfather, Scott Riddle of Weston; four aunts: Barbara Newman, Kathy Riddle, Connie Riffle and husband, John, and Jamie Breen and husband, John; three uncles: Donald Cavalier, David Riddle, and Michael Clem; and two cousins she shared a special bond and friendship with: Amber Stripling and Patty Jo Riddle;Those who greeted Tabby with loving arms at Heaven’s Gate were paternal grandparents: Charles and Louella Clem; and maternal grandmother, Patricia Riddle.Tabby graduated from Lewis County High School in 2006 and studied dental assisting at West Virginia Junior College. She worked in the office of Dr. Navada in Bridgeport. More than anything in this world, Tabby loved her precious baby Koen with all her heart. He was her pride and joy, the light of her life, and Tabby cherished every moment of being his mommy. She loved being close to her family, creating memories with them, and will forever be remembered as her Aunt Jamie’s Twin. She also enjoyed reading, shopping, and was always willing to help others. Tabby’s beautiful and contagious smile that could light up a room will be forever missed by all who knew her.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Tabby’s son, Koen. Donations should be made payable to: “Koen Michael Thomas Expense Fund”, and mailed to: Attn: Amy Butcher, Citizens Bank of Weston, 201 Main Avenue, Weston, WV, 26452.Tabby’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Father John Valentine officiating.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Tabatha “Tabby” Louise Clem. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

