newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

MD Anderson and other top U.S. cancer centers call for urgent action to get cancer-preventing HPV vaccination back on track

thekatynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted delivery of key health services for children and adolescents, including HPV vaccination for cancer prevention. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has united with fellow National Cancer Institute (NCI)-Designated Cancer Centers and partner organizations to issue a joint statement urging the nation’s physicians, parents and young adults to get human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination back on track.

thekatynews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Md Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oropharyngeal Cancer#National Cancer Institute#Cervical Cancer#Disease Prevention#Causes Of Cancer#Americans#Cdc#Cancer Preventing Hpv#Routine Hpv Vaccination#Hpv Vaccination Rates#Hpv Vaccine#Hpv Infections#Catch Up Hpv Vaccination#Covid 19 Vaccination#Routine Vaccination#Disease Control#Vital Preventive Services#M D#Hpv Related Cancers#Physicians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
CancerNewswise

MD Anderson and Broad Institute launch new translational research platform focused on rare cancers

Newswise — HOUSTON and BOSTON ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard today announced the launch of a new translational research platform to study rare cancers and develop a first-of-its-kind resource for the scientific community. The joint initiative will create a catalog of rare cancer models and provide a data resource to accelerate the identification of therapeutics to treat patients diagnosed with rare tumor types.
CancerEurekAlert

COVID-19 vaccines in patients with cancer

What The Viewpoint Says: Questions regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccination for patients with cancer are explored in this article. Authors: Dimitrios P. Kontoyiannis, M.D., Sc.D.,Ph.D., of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

US cancer centers: Prioritize HPV vaccine for children, adolescents this summer

HPV vaccination rates among adolescents already lagged behind those of other recommended vaccines, with the COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbating it. Now, 72 U.S. cancer centers are urging parents and physicians to prioritize getting children back on track with the vaccine this summer. Adolescents have missed more than 1 million doses...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Progress Mixed in Cancer Prevention, Early Detection Measures

FRIDAY, May 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Cancer prevention and early detection measures show mixed progress, according to a review published online May 19 in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention. Priti Bandi, Ph.D., from the American Cancer Society in Atlanta, and colleagues presented estimates of cancer risk factors and screening...
Cancercatcountry1073.com

Skin Cancer Awareness Month: The One Step That Can Prevent Skin Cancer

Summer is practically here already and if you are like me, you look forward to the longer days and warmer temperatures. However, that means more time in the sun and an increased risk of skin cancer. May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. It is the most common cancer in the United States, with more than 5 million cases diagnosed each year. About 90 percent of nonmelanoma skin cancers and 85 percent of melanoma cases are associated with exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun. But here’s the good news - skin cancer is also one of the most preventable forms of cancer.
CancerGenomeWeb

BostonGene, Abramson Cancer Center to Collaborate on Immunotherapy Studies

NEW YORK – Precision medicine software firm BostonGene said Tuesday that it has signed a clinical research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania's Abramson Cancer Center to support multiple research projects aimed at cancer immunotherapy development. The partners' first project will focus on personalized cancer vaccines, using BostonGene's computational...
CancerJefferson City News Tribune Online

New therapy shortens treatment for HPV-related cancers of the tonsils, tongue

Patients with HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer who undergo surgery and are treated with chemotherapy, may be able to forgo significant radiation therapy without increasing the risk of their cancer spreading, according to the results of a clinical trial led by researchers at Mayo Clinic. “We found that decreasing the amount of...
CancerEverydayHealth.com

U.S. Preventive Services Task Force Lowers Colorectal Cancer Screening Age to 45

In an effort to curb rising colorectal cancer rates among younger Americans, the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) has changed its stance on colorectal cancer screening, lowering the recommended age to start screening to 45. The task force previously recommended beginning screening at age 50. The USPSTF’s decision...
Diseases & Treatmentskhn.org

CDC Investigates Rare Myocarditis In Young Covid Vaccine Recipients

"Relatively few" cases are apparently involved, but the CDC is still concerned about reports of heart inflammation in some teenagers and young adults who've had covid vaccines. Some teenagers and young adults who received COVID-19 vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group said,...
Fargo, NDINFORUM

Health officials urge people 45 and older to get tested for colon cancer

FARGO — New guidance says Americans should start getting screened for colon cancer earlier. The United States Preventive Task Force said the recommended age should be 45, not 50, like it is now. The reasoning? Colon cancer is increasing in younger adults. A Sanford Health gastroenterologist, Dr. John Bennett, said...
HealthNews-Medical.net

Parents and young adults urged to get HPV vaccination back on track

Sanford Burnham Prebys has joined doctors and scientists across America at National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer centers and other organizations to issue a joint statement urging the nation's physicians, parents and young adults to get the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination back on track. Dramatic drops in annual well visits and...
CancerTimes Daily

US cervical cancers fall but other sex-related cancers rise

Screening and the HPV vaccine have led to drops in cervical cancers over the last two decades in the U.S., a new study finds, but the gains are offset by a rise in other tumors caused by the virus. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
Maine Statepenbaypilot.com

Maine receives $1.9 million for cancer prevention programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has received a total of $1,901,817 to support cancer prevention programs across the state, according to a news release. The leading cause of death in Maine is cancer, and Maine has significantly higher cancer death rates than the rest...
Rockville, MDKABC

U.S. Taskforce Recommends Colon Cancer Screenings At 45

(Rockville, MD) — Experts are lowering the age that Americans should begin colon cancer screenings. The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force recommends screenings start at age 45. They previously suggested beginning at age 50. Task Force vice chair Michael Barry says far too many people are not receiving the “lifesaving preventive service.” Colon cancer is the third deadliest form of cancer among men and women in the U.S.
Public Healthfox26houston.com

Pfizer begins testing COVID-19 booster shot with pneumococcal vaccine in older adults

NEW YORK - Pfizer has started testing a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine in combination with a pneumococcal vaccine candidate, the company announced this week. The company has enrolled 600 fully vaccinated adults age 65 or older for the trial, which aims to analyze the safety of when both vaccines are co-administered and the immune responses produced by each shot.
CancerGreenwichTime

West Virginia to get $2.4M for cancer prevention programs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is set to receive $2.4 million in federal funds for cancer prevention programs. The state's U.S. senators announced the funding from the Department of Health and Human Services on Monday. The money will flow to cancer control programs in the state health department. “Far...
HealthDOT med

MITA applauds new USPSTF colorectal cancer screening guidance

Washington, D.C. – The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA), the leading trade association representing the manufacturers of medical imaging equipment, radiopharmaceuticals, contrast media, and focused ultrasound therapeutic devices, today applauded the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF or the Task Force) for establishing new colorectal cancer screening guidance that lowers the recommended age to begin screening for colon and rectal cancers from 50 to 45. The recommended screening strategies under the new guidance include computed tomography colonography (CTC), also known as “virtual colonoscopy” every five years.