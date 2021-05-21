MD Anderson and other top U.S. cancer centers call for urgent action to get cancer-preventing HPV vaccination back on track
The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted delivery of key health services for children and adolescents, including HPV vaccination for cancer prevention. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has united with fellow National Cancer Institute (NCI)-Designated Cancer Centers and partner organizations to issue a joint statement urging the nation’s physicians, parents and young adults to get human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination back on track.thekatynews.com