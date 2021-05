Crystal Meneses’ task is not an easy one, as is often the case with fundraising. Throw in death, concerts, and cemeteries, and the conversation is often over before Meneses has even started. Those who stick around to hear Meneses out, however, may find that while the Last Words Project is about topics not usually discussed on arts and entertainment pages, it is for a commendable cause: raising money to provide shelter for houseless veterans who are or should be in hospice.