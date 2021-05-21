newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Bend County, TX

Fort Bend Leadership Forum Class of 2022

thekatynews.com
 4 days ago

The Premier Leadership Program in Fort Bend County. As the premier leadership development program in the region, Leadership Forum was designed to prepare for the community needs that demand the involvement of informed citizens. Leadership Forum offers structured learning opportunities in an atmosphere that stimulates creative thinking and encourages participants to work together to utilize both new and proven tools to meet the challenges of today and to prepare for tomorrow. The class participants are selected each year from a wide spectrum of the area’s population. Class members represent business, labor, religion, government, minority groups, and civic organizations. Leadership Forum is made possible through the support of past graduates and organizations.

thekatynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Bend, TX
City
Galveston, TX
City
Washington, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Government
County
Fort Bend County, TX
State
Washington State
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Development#Business Class#Community Development#Social Class#Community Groups#The Fort Bend Chamber#Class Members#Civic Organizations#Monthly One Day Sessions#Economic Development#D C#Graduates#Minority Groups#Informed Citizens#Criminal Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

First UH-Katy Nursing class grads enter healthcare world

The first class of Nursing school students at University of Houston- Katy has graduated, entering the medical world at a critical time for healthcare. On May 14, the first graduates walked the stage to receive their diplomas. Fort Bend County Judge KP George was the commencement speaker at the ceremony, which took place at the UH- Sugar Land location. UH- Katy College of Nursing opened its doors in 2019.
Fort Bend County, TXClick2Houston.com

Unity Against Hate Rally brings community out in Fort Bend County

HOUSTON – Fort Bend County officials and community leaders came together Saturday at the Unity Against Hate Rally, according to a press release. The event held at the Fort Bend County Justice Center condemned the violence against members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Fort Bend County...
Texas Stateasamnews.com

Unity Against Hate National Rally at Fort Bend County, Texas

The Asian American and Pacific Islander community in the Great Houston Region in Texas rallied for Unity Against Hate Saturday. They joined 17 cities across the country for the National Rally. Diverse crowds heard voices speak against acts of hate against AAPI and all other communities in a show of...
Fort Bend County, TXKaty Times

Ft. Bend Co. libraries announce reopening of more libraries June 4

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) began the process of re-opening buildings on March 15, when five locations resumed in-person service. On Friday, June 4, the library system will welcome patrons back to five additional locations: the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch, the First Colony Branch, the Mamie George Branch (Stafford), the Mission Bend Branch, and the Sugar Land Branch.
Fort Bend County, TXthekatynews.com

Memorial Day

Cinco Ranch Branch Library Closed May 31 For Memorial Day. Services at all branches of Fort Bend County Libraries, which includes the Cinco Ranch Branch Library, will be unavailable on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day. Curbside Pick-up service hours will resume on Tuesday, June 1, at all locations. The five Phase 3 libraries – George Memorial Library in Richmond, Cinco Ranch Branch Library, Missouri City Branch Library, Sienna Branch Library, and University Branch Library in Sugar Land – will resume in-person service on June 1. Your […]
Sugar Land, TXABC13 Houston

Campaign fights to preserve historic Black community in Fort Bend Co.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Most of us know the rich history of the Sugar Land area, but here's something you may not know. Nestled within the New Territory subdivision is a community founded by freed enslaved Africans. Only two streets of homes and a church remain due to development - but the fight is on to save what's left.
Sugar Land, TXClick2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks against Asian hate during rally in Sugar Land

HOUSTON – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visited Fort Bend County Saturday for a rally supporting the Asian-American community. Abbott spoke at the “Together – We are United” Rally in Sugar Land where he called for unity and respect among all Texans, according to a news release. “Texas shines brightly as...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Fort Bend County leading Texas in COVID vaccinations

Fort Bend County is leading the state in percent of residents that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. On HoustonChronicle.com: Katy ISD volunteers invited to family movie night at Legacy Stadium. The department’s data dashboard reports that 51.4 percent of Fort Bend...
Fort Bend County, TXthekatynews.com

Middle School Summer Challenge

Fort Bend County Libraries presents special reading challenges during the summer to encourage reading among children from birth and up, as well as teens and adults. “Tails & Tales” is the theme for this year’s Summer Reading Challenge. Online registration for the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge will begin on Monday, May 31, and continue through August 31. Children from infancy through school-age are invited to read a lot of great books to kick off a great summer! […]
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Business calendar: Upcoming events in the Houston area

Job search networking event. 10-10:30 a.m. Registration: JS101.org/workshops. Free job online job search class hosted by JS101. 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Registration: JS101.org/workshops. Family Law 101:. Online class on legal resources hosted by Fort Bend County Libraries. 10-11 a.m. Information: www.fortbend.lib.tx.us or 281-341-3718. Wednesday. Transportation Club of Houston:. Meeting. 11:30...
Tomball, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

See how some Greater Houston area school districts are planning to go back to school for the 2021-22 academic year

While some school districts in the Greater Houston area are doing away with face mask requirements and virtual schooling completely, others are pivoting to continue offering online learning options for students and plan to continue requiring face masks. Although local school boards have been discussing mask mandate plans for weeks,...