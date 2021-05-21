Fort Bend Leadership Forum Class of 2022

The Premier Leadership Program in Fort Bend County. As the premier leadership development program in the region, Leadership Forum was designed to prepare for the community needs that demand the involvement of informed citizens. Leadership Forum offers structured learning opportunities in an atmosphere that stimulates creative thinking and encourages participants to work together to utilize both new and proven tools to meet the challenges of today and to prepare for tomorrow. The class participants are selected each year from a wide spectrum of the area’s population. Class members represent business, labor, religion, government, minority groups, and civic organizations. Leadership Forum is made possible through the support of past graduates and organizations.