Spring, TX

More Than 1,900 Students to Participate in WGU’s Spring Virtual Commencement on Saturday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCeremony will celebrate the accomplishments of graduates from all 50 states with New York Times Bestselling Author Jen Hatmaker delivering the keynote address. This weekend, Western Governors University (WGU) will celebrate the resilience and dedication of more than 1,900 new graduates who have earned their bachelor’s and master’s degrees in recent months. These graduates have persevered through a constantly changing environment brought on by the global pandemic and emerged with their degrees in hand. The new alumni will showcase their well-earned diplomas in videos they submitted for the virtual ceremony, while over 8,000 loved ones celebrate with them during the livestreamed event.

