New RELLIS Infrastructure to Undergird Army Innovation

 4 days ago

Regents OK $13 million for 5G Network Cable, Water and Electric work. There is nothing glamorous about infrastructure, even these days as Congress debates the meaning of the word. However modern, high-quality infrastructure is critical to a vital strategic goal shared by the Texas A&M University System and the U.S....

