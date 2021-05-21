New RELLIS Infrastructure to Undergird Army Innovation

Garland has approved a deal with Future Foam, Inc. to renovate and begin operations at 3000 W. Kingsley. With this project, Future Foam will renovate the 341,840 square feet facility and reactivate rail service to the facility. Future Foam’s newest operation involve the major renovation of 58 year old building and expect to be fully operational before the end of the year. Prior to this, 3000 W. Kingsley has remained vacant since 2015 when APEX Tool Group consolidated their operations from their Garland site into their South Carolina facility, resulting in the loss of 261 jobs. Nearly $3 million will be invested in renovating the existing 341,840 square foot facility on the 19.69 acre site. An additional $6 million will be added to the City’s tax rolls from the transfer of operations and from additional machinery and equipment added through the expansion. Initial operations will create 104 full time positions with plans for further expansion in the coming years. “Future Foam is excited to announce the expansion of manufacturing operations into Garland, which is advantageous for its strategic location and manufacturing resources. We are happy to work together with the City of Garland in a mutually beneficial partnership,” said Patrick Medinger, Future Foam chief financial officer. “Future Foam is a family-owned company that has been in operation since 1958. We focus on bringing the highest quality products through innovative, customer driven solutions. And, we are proud to invest and innovate where our customers do business.” Iowa based Future Foam has been in business for 63 years and specializes in polyurethane foam products including carpet cushion, poured foam, medical foam, and recycled products with an active research and development process aimed at bringing the highest quality products to the market and their customers. They have over 30 facilities in 18 states as well as international facilities in Germany and China. This new site will double Future Foam’s production space in the North Texas region. “We are very excited to partner with Future Foam, Inc. and for them to bring their innovative manufacturing operations to Garland. We appreciate their role in bringing this industrial building back to life while helping diversify the City’s tax base. We must strive to be competitive and continue making efforts to attract quality developments to the city.” said Ayako Schuster, Interim Director of Economic Development. As the No. 1 ranked industrial market in the DFW region for new construction and leasing, Garland continues to be a hotspot for industrial and manufacturing expansion. Numerous manufacturers continue to move to the area to be closer to their customers, suppliers and the dynamic North Texas market. The plastics, food and chemical industries are all target clusters for Garland and creative use and renovation of facilities continue to help fill demand within the Garland for quality manufacturing space. Renovation and redevelopment projects will continue to be a major focus of Garland, as they continue to work to grow their manufacturing and industrial base. About GarlandGarland is the 12th largest City in Texas and reported an estimated population of 242,507 on July 1, 2018. The community was incorporated in 1891 and is today a major manufacturing and industrial hub for the entire D/FW Metroplex. Garland is the second most populous city in Dallas County and enjoys convenient access to downtown Dallas via public transportation which includes two DART Blue Line stations. Located adjacent to northern and eastern Dallas, Garland is a culturally diverse city with a rich history and the community celebrates a vast array of shopping, arts, outdoor activities and special events.