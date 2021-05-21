newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Islander Boys And Girls Soccer Teams Head Into The Playoffs

By Clark E Fahrenthold
coronadonewsca.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Islanders Girls soccer took care of business this past week, a sentence or phrase that has been oh so familiar for the women in green and white. As many know, the Islanders locked up their second consecutive League title two weeks ago, following their tie vs. Patrick Henry. However, even with the league title in hand, the Islanders still had plenty of reasons to play hard last Wednesday night, because with the CIF Playoff Brackets coming out soon, a win could help improve the Islanders’ seeding.

www.coronadonewsca.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mission Hills, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
Coronado, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Henry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Girls#The League#Elite#White Women#San Diego High School#Cavers#Division Ii Bracket#Otay Ranch#Men#Cif Playoff#El Camino High School#Southwest High School#Connor Worth#League Play#Chs Girls Soccer#Aka Cif Playoffs#Div Ii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Italian cable car crash kills 14 people, child seriously hurt

At least 14 people, including five Israelis, died and a child was seriously injured on Sunday when a cable car linking Italy's Lake Maggiore with a nearby mountain plunged to the ground, officials and rescuers said. The Stresa-Mottarone cable car takes tourists and locals from the town on Lake Maggiore,...
U.S. PoliticsCNN

What Rand Paul gets wrong on vaccines

(CNN) — Rand Paul has no plans to get vaccinated against the virus that causes Covid-19. He made that quite clear in a radio interview Sunday, explaining:. "Until they show me evidence that people who have already had the infection are dying in large numbers or being hospitalized or getting very sick, I just made my own personal decision that I'm not getting vaccinated because I've already had the disease and I have natural immunity."