Islander Boys And Girls Soccer Teams Head Into The Playoffs

The Islanders Girls soccer took care of business this past week, a sentence or phrase that has been oh so familiar for the women in green and white. As many know, the Islanders locked up their second consecutive League title two weeks ago, following their tie vs. Patrick Henry. However, even with the league title in hand, the Islanders still had plenty of reasons to play hard last Wednesday night, because with the CIF Playoff Brackets coming out soon, a win could help improve the Islanders’ seeding.