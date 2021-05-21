newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coronado, CA

Coronado Girls Basketball Team Wins Two

By Clark E. Fahrenthold
coronadonewsca.com
 3 days ago

Basketball games can get chippy and physical; anyone who watches the sport can tell you that. As so often, the team that out hustles and outworks their opponent is the one who takes home the “W.” This philosophy was put on full display in the Islanders Girls basketball overtime thriller versus Hoover High School. The Islanders boasted an impressive 10-5 record and a flawless 4-0 record in league play coming into Tuesday’s night’s matchup with the Cardinals.

www.coronadonewsca.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coronado, CA
Sports
City
San Diego, CA
City
Coronado, CA
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Sports
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ball Games#Night Games#Home Games#Sport Games#Hoover High School#Cardinals#Islanders Girls#Basketball Games#League Play#The Game#Matchup#San Diego County#Balls#Overtime Ruttert#Defense#Fall#Hustle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Girls Basketball
News Break
Education
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

Lady Islander Golf Team Takes Title

Coronado Girls Golf swept both of their matches last week and brought home the Western League crown. On Monday, the Islanders traveled to the country club of Rancho Bernardo to take on Cathedral Catholic. Mary Damian led the team with an even par 37 followed by Bella Villarin who shot a 38. The Lady Islanders took the match 202 – 228.
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

Coast Seniors Softball League

A new group has recently moved to Coronado Tidelands Park. It is a coed recreational league with participants of all ages over 55. Participants do not have to have been a star athlete to participate. Some players had not played in several years but were looking to get out, exercise, meet new people, and enjoy competitive slow pitch softball. Safety is definitely an emphasis to these teams and age is no deterrent.
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

CHS Boys Volleyball Team Splits Two Matches

On Monday, the Islanders traveled to University City and suffered their first loss on the young season. Coronado took the first game 25 – 23, but lost the next three to the surprising University City (UC) Centurions. Coronado hosted Bonita Vista on Wednesday afternoon, April 28, and the home boys...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Dru Smith leaving post as Serra football coach for opportunity in Las Vegas

Dru Smith, who led Serra High to the San Diego Section Division IV football championship in 2019, has stepped down as head coach after five seasons. Serra beat Coronado, La Jolla Country Day and Santana in the playoffs that season, losing to El Monte in the Southern California Division 5-AA title game and finishing 11-3.
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

Islander Boys Lacrosse Team Enjoys Success In Victory Over LJCD

The Islander’s Boys Lacrosse team has been off to a bit of a slow start this season. With a combination of the COVID-19 season, a few injuries, and some players from Alex Cade’s squad optioning to play other sports, it’s not hard to see why Coronado has been a little slow out of the gate in 2021. Coming off a 16-5 loss to Cathedral, the Islanders looked to get into the win column as they hosted La Jolla Country Day.
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

Islander Boys Lacrosse ...

Islander Boys Lacrosse Team Enjoys Success In Victory Over LJCD. The Islander’s Boys Lacrosse team has been off to a bit of a slow start this season. With a combination of the COVID-19 season, a few injuries, and some players from Alex Cade’s squad optioning to play other sports, it’s not hard to see why Coronado has been a little slow out of the gate in 2021. Coming off a 16-5 loss to Cathedral, the Islanders looked to get into the win column as they hosted La Jolla Country Day.