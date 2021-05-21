Coronado Girls Basketball Team Wins Two

Islander Boys Lacrosse Team Enjoys Success In Victory Over LJCD. The Islander’s Boys Lacrosse team has been off to a bit of a slow start this season. With a combination of the COVID-19 season, a few injuries, and some players from Alex Cade’s squad optioning to play other sports, it’s not hard to see why Coronado has been a little slow out of the gate in 2021. Coming off a 16-5 loss to Cathedral, the Islanders looked to get into the win column as they hosted La Jolla Country Day.