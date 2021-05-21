Coronado Girls Basketball Team Wins Two
Basketball games can get chippy and physical; anyone who watches the sport can tell you that. As so often, the team that out hustles and outworks their opponent is the one who takes home the “W.” This philosophy was put on full display in the Islanders Girls basketball overtime thriller versus Hoover High School. The Islanders boasted an impressive 10-5 record and a flawless 4-0 record in league play coming into Tuesday’s night’s matchup with the Cardinals.www.coronadonewsca.com