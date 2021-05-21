NCI-Designated Cancer Centers
The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted delivery of key health services for children and adolescents, including HPV vaccination for cancer prevention The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has united with fellow National Cancer Institute (NCI)-Designated Cancer Centers and partner organizations to issue a joint statement urging the nation’s physicians, parents and young adults to get human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination back on track. Decreased annual well visits and immunizations during the COVID-19 pandemic have caused a vaccination gap and lag in vital […]thekatynews.com