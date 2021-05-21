newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

NCI-Designated Cancer Centers

thekatynews.com
 4 days ago

The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted delivery of key health services for children and adolescents, including HPV vaccination for cancer prevention The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has united with fellow National Cancer Institute (NCI)-Designated Cancer Centers and partner organizations to issue a joint statement urging the nation’s physicians, parents and young adults to get human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination back on track. Decreased annual well visits and immunizations during the COVID-19 pandemic have caused a vaccination gap and lag in vital […]

thekatynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Prevention#National Cancer Institute#Nci#Health And Human Services#Human Health#Nci#Physicians#Hpv Vaccination#Key Health Services#Adolescents#Human Papillomavirus#Immunizations#Gap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Virginia Statearlnow.com

Virginia Hospital Center Designated a Level II Trauma Center

Virginia Hospital Center (VHC), a community-based hospital providing medical services to the Washington, DC metropolitan area for 75 years, is proud to announce that it has received a Level II Trauma Center designation from the Commonwealth of Virginia, filling a critical community need. Previously, the closest trauma center for Arlington County was in Fairfax or Washington, DC. It is projected that VHC will be able to provide care for about 1,000 trauma patients a year, who otherwise would have had to be transported greater distances to other hospitals.
Traverse City, MICadillac News

Cowell Family Cancer Center celebrates five years of patient care

TRAVERSE CITY — This April, Munson Healthcare was proud to recognize the fifth anniversary of Cowell Family Cancer Center in Traverse City. During its five years in operation, the facility has helped to treat thousands of patients with state-of-the-art coordinated cancer services and has helped transform the standard of care throughout northern Michigan.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

US cancer centers: Prioritize HPV vaccine for children, adolescents this summer

HPV vaccination rates among adolescents already lagged behind those of other recommended vaccines, with the COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbating it. Now, 72 U.S. cancer centers are urging parents and physicians to prioritize getting children back on track with the vaccine this summer. Adolescents have missed more than 1 million doses...
Rochester, MNNewswise

Dr. Cheryl Willman named executive director of Mayo Clinic Cancer Programs, Director, Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Cheryl Willman, M.D., has been named executive director of Mayo Clinic Cancer Programs and director of Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Willman comes to Mayo Clinic from University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center, where she has served as director and CEO for 20 years. Under Dr. Willman's leadership, University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center has become one of the most preeminent National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the nation.
Chicago, ILNewswise

UChicago Medicine designated SOAP Center of Excellence for obstetric anesthesia

Newswise — The Society for Obstetric Anesthesia and Perinatology (SOAP) has designated the University of Chicago Medicine as a SOAP Center of Excellence for its obstetric anesthesia program. The SOAP Center of Excellence designation, which remains valid for four years, recognizes institutions and programs that demonstrate excellence in obstetric anesthesia...
Ithaca, NYithaca.com

Cornell, Cancer Resource Center partnership opens students’ eyes to realities of disease

ITHACA, NY -- In 2012, Bob Riter, then the Executive Director of the local Cancer Resource Center, and Robert Weiss, a Professor of Molecular Genetics at Cornell, met to discuss an interesting dilemma. From his own experiences as a graduate student in cancer biology, Weiss reflected on how odd it was that scientists-in-training never interacted with the people who are affected by what they were studying. Riter saw the same was true from the opposite side. Many cancer patients and survivors also wanted to connect with students to learn more about their disease and speak with the future leaders of the field.
CancerEurekAlert

UVA Cancer Center, other top US cancer centers urge cancer-preventing HPV vaccinations

UVA Cancer Center is joining 70 other National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer centers and partner organizations in urging physicians, parents and young adults to get cancer-preventing human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations back on track. Dramatic drops in annual checkups and immunizations during the COVID-19 pandemic have caused a significant decline in...
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center offers lung cancer screenings

HUNTINGTON — The Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center is now offering a lung cancer screening clinic the third Monday of each month from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible patients can schedule without a physician referral. According to the American Cancer Association, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in...
Cancerbizjournals

O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center selected for racial bias pilot program

The O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB has joined a pilot program to address racial inequity and bias in cancer care. The center is among three groups in the pilot nationwide selected for the Co-Creating Solutions to Address Racism and Disparities in Oncology initiative. This is a national project coordinated by the Center of Health Care Strategies that aims to identify ways to improve partnerships between health care systems and community agencies to address racial and ethnic disparities in cancer care. Grant funding of up to $70,000 will be available to the three pilot sites.
Vail, COrealvail.com

Vail Health earns American Nurses Credentialing Center Pathway to Excellence® designation

Vail Health on Wednesday issued the following press release on earning the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC)’s Pathway to Excellence® designation:. Since 2017, Vail Health has placed special focus on programming that enhances the professional development and experience for more than 100 nurses at the hospital. As a result, Vail Health Hospital has earned the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC)’s Pathway to Excellence® designation, joining a premier group of organizations. Vail Health Hospital is one of only eight Colorado health care systems and one of 200 worldwide to earn the prestigious designation.
Idaho Falls, IDKPVI Newschannel 6

Local hospital now has a designated treatment Center

Idaho Falls Community Hospital now has a designated treatment center. The center will focus on patients dealing with trauma, heart attacks and strokes. The designations are part of Idaho’s time sensitive emergency system, which was created to help address the top three preventable causes of death. A team at Idaho...
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Cancer Center names new chief of hematology and medical oncology

The Brooklyn Cancer Center has named board-certified hematologist-oncologist and experienced medical leader Maxim Shulimovich, D.O., as its new chief of hematology and medical oncology. His recruitment is a step in establishing the cancer center as a unified division to provide expert care and culturally sensitive services for patients with all...
CancerColumbia University

Cancer Innovation at the Center for Pershing Square Sohn Prizewinners

The 2021 Pershing Square Sohn Prize for Young Investigators in Cancer Research has been awarded to Christine Iok In Chio, PhD, and Xuebing Wu, PhD, for their out-of-the box approaches to cancer research. The Pershing Square Sohn Prize provides early career scientists the freedom to take risks and pursue bold research at a stage when traditional funding is lacking. Drs. Chio and Wu join four other leading young investigators to receive the award this year.
Tulsa, OKgtrnews.com

Cancer Treatment Center in Tulsa to Close June 1

According to Cancer Treatment Center in Tulsa information, “Despite working tirelessly to overcome significant patient access and insurance limitations that inexplicably restrict patient care options and prevent patient choice in this market, CTCA Tulsa will close operations as of June 1, 2021. With the closure, CTCA wiil have eight remaining location in the U.S.
Topeka, KSWIBW

St. Francis Cancer Center celebrates elevated partnership, new equipment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - St. Francis is excited to expand its oncology research and support in Topeka. The University of Kansas Health System at St. Francis hosted a ribbon cutting to commemorate its new equipment and expanded partnership with the University of Kansas Cancer Center in Kansas City. The hospital says the elevated cooperation will increase its access to clinical trials and expert specialists, as well as bring new technology and expertise to care for its patients.
Williamsport, PALockhaven Express

Cancer center offers treatment to reduce chemo hair loss

WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport now offers Paxman® scalp cooling therapy for cancer patients to help reduce hair loss during chemotherapy. The treatment consists of a compact refrigeration system unit which circulates coolant through a specially designed single-patient use cap. UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport is the only cancer center in North Central PA to offer patients this innovative treatment.