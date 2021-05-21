Lady Islanders Defeat High Tech High

It’s been a tough season for the Lady Islanders but that wasn’t the case last Wednesday as they hosted High Tech High in an Eastern League matchup. Marianne Akre took the hill and threw bullets all game long. Coronado started the scoring in the bottom of the first when freshman shortstop Susanna Pate led off with a triple. Akre walked, but was caught stealing second. Sydney Dull drew a base on balls, setting the table for Anneliese Wong who tripled to the right centerfield gap scoring Pate and Dull. In the top of the second Coronado flashed their defense when first baseman Isla Pecus made a nice grab of a sharp grounder and catcher Dull threw out a would-be base stealer to end the inning. In the third, Akre struck out the side as she overpowered the High Tech hitters.