Western Governors University
Ceremony will celebrate the accomplishments of graduates from all 50 states with New York Times Bestselling Author Jen Hatmaker delivering the keynote address This weekend, Western Governors University (WGU) will celebrate the resilience and dedication of more than 1,900 new graduates who have earned their bachelor’s and master’s degrees in recent months. These graduates have persevered through a constantly changing environment brought on by the global pandemic and emerged with their degrees in hand. The new […]thekatynews.com