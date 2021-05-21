JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Western Governors University (WGU) announces two special programs for New York teachers. The first program offers up to 500 scholarships (totaling $2MM) for current and future education professionals who wish to pursue bachelor’s or master’s degree programs in WGU’s Teachers College. The second is a free, online Character Education Professional Learning (CEPL) program that is free to the first 100 school principals that sign-up. Each WGU Loves Teachers scholarship is valued up to $4,000 and designed to help current teachers improve their skill set in the classroom, move into administration, or assist in obtaining the required credentials. Average tuition at WGU is approximately $7,000 per year and through its competency-based model delivered in successive six-month terms, the average time to complete a bachelor’s degree program is two and a half years. This scholarship provides students with significant assistance as they pursue an affordable, high-quality degree.