Colleges

Western Governors University

 4 days ago

Ceremony will celebrate the accomplishments of graduates from all 50 states with New York Times Bestselling Author Jen Hatmaker delivering the keynote address This weekend, Western Governors University (WGU) will celebrate the resilience and dedication of more than 1,900 new graduates who have earned their bachelor’s and master’s degrees in recent months. These graduates have persevered through a constantly changing environment brought on by the global pandemic and emerged with their degrees in hand. The new […]

Inside Higher Ed

Former Governor to Be University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor

A former Republican governor of Alaska will become the next chancellor of the University of Alaska Anchorage, Alaska Public Media reported. Sean Parnell, who served as governor for five years beginning in 2009, will take over as chancellor of the public university on June 12. Pat Pitney, interim chancellor of the University of Alaska system, said Parnell had support from a search committee as well as students.
hudsonvalley360.com

Western Governors University announces scholarships and free professional education program for New York educators

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Western Governors University (WGU) announces two special programs for New York teachers. The first program offers up to 500 scholarships (totaling $2MM) for current and future education professionals who wish to pursue bachelor’s or master’s degree programs in WGU’s Teachers College. The second is a free, online Character Education Professional Learning (CEPL) program that is free to the first 100 school principals that sign-up. Each WGU Loves Teachers scholarship is valued up to $4,000 and designed to help current teachers improve their skill set in the classroom, move into administration, or assist in obtaining the required credentials. Average tuition at WGU is approximately $7,000 per year and through its competency-based model delivered in successive six-month terms, the average time to complete a bachelor’s degree program is two and a half years. This scholarship provides students with significant assistance as they pursue an affordable, high-quality degree.
Cleveland, OH

Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing at Case Western Reserve University offers new certificate program

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist pilot program is innovative collaboration among four universities; aimed at reaching wider range of students. Students who otherwise might not get a chance to earn the degree necessary to work as Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA) are getting a better shot, thanks to an innovative program at the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing at Case Western Reserve University and four partner schools.
kptv.com

Western Oregon University to require students, staff COVID-19 vaccination for fall

MONMOUTH, OR (KPTV) – Western Oregon University announced Monday that it will require students and employees who attend campus in-person in the fall term to be vaccinated for COVID-19. “We know our students and employees miss the vibrance of in-person campus life, and we want to return to that while also supporting the overall safety of our communities. Vaccination is an important step toward pack immunity so our Wolves can be together again,” said WOU President Rex Fuller. “In the meantime, we’ve been doing everything we can during the spring term to make vaccines accessible to members of our campus community.”
Gunnison Times

Western belongs to us all

Last week, another chapter in the long history of Western Colorado University came to a close when the institution’s current president, Greg Salsbury, Ph.D., announced his retirement, effective June 29. Salsbury had held the office since April 2014. Throughout that tenure, his business-like approach to university goal-setting and financial management was often a source of disagreement and controversy among people accustomed to a more traditional liberal arts philosophy.
hamburgjournal.com

Governor’s School for the Arts returns to University of Kentucky for summer 2021

Kentucky’s Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA), will return to in-person and traditional instruction at the University of Kentucky for the summer of 2021. One of many events and educational programs impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic that started in early 2020, last summer’s Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts was shifted to online and non-traditional instruction.
West Long Branch, NJ

Monmouth University Names Raj Devasagayam Dean of the Leon Hess Business School

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. - Monmouth University has named Raj Devasagayam, Ph.D., dean of the Leon Hess Business School. Devasagayam comes to Monmouth from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Old Westbury on Long Island, New York, where he has served as the dean of the School of Business and professor of marketing since 2017. Devasagayam was selected after a robust search that attracted over 100 applications from an international pool of highly qualified candidates. He will assume the role on July 1, 2021.
gsu.edu

Georgia State University Honored for Employment of Veterans

ATLANTA—Georgia State University has been recognized for its employment and support of military veterans and others in the military-connected community. The university was the only higher education institution to earn the designation of 2021 VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer, as part of the inaugural VETS Indexes Employer Awards. The designation...
QuadCities.com

Western Illinois University President Embarks on Inaugural Alumni & Friends Tour

Western Illinois University President Guiyou Huang, who took the helm Jan. 1, 2021, will hit the road next week on his Inaugural Alumni & Friends Tour in Arizona and Florida. WIU alumni and friends are invited to join Huang, Alumni Programs Director Amy Spelman and WIU Foundation Executive Director Brad Bainter as they first stop in Tucson (May 19), Glendale (May 20) and Phoenix (May 20) for socials and luncheons. While all events will be held in-person, there will be a virtual component for those who cannot attend in-person.
Moultrie Observer

Governor touts VetDogs program at Western Correction Institution

CUMBERLAND — Gov. Larry Hogan began a Wednesday tour of Allegany County at the Western Correctional Institution, where he received a warm welcome by all, including three Labrador retrievers being trained as service animals in the America’s VetDogs program. “I’m very excited about this program. It’s wonderful and great for...
Western yet to appoint interim president

The Western Colorado University board of trustees held a special meeting on Friday, May 14, to discuss personnel matters in executive session following the news that president Greg Salsbury is stepping down. Salsbury’s last day will be June 29. The trustees were not prepared to appoint an interim president, but stated during the public portion of the meeting that they are taking substantial input from the community as to a temporary appointee and simultaneously beginning “a nationwide search” for a new president.
Education

Western Michigan University to hold in person and virtual youth Summer camps in 2021

Western Michigan University will host in person and virtual camps for youth in Summer 2021. Camps will include Aviation Summer Camp, Dollars and Sense, Intro to Vet Science, Graphic Novels, Code Breaking, New Media and Digital Theatre, SurvivalCraft, Faucet to Flush, What’s in Your Water?, Digital Storytelling, Intro to Theatre, Virtual Reality, Scratch Multimedia Games and Writing the College Admissions Essay.
QuadCities.com

Western Illinois University Public Health Telebrigades Program Assists Honduran Community

Graduate students at Western Illinois University have been given the unique opportunity to reach out to a community in Honduras, even in the age of COVID-19. Graduate students in WIU’s Health Sciences program have been working alongside a Honduran community as public health consultants. The program, known as Public Health Telebrigades, a part of Global Brigades, utilizes programs like Zoom to allow students at Western the ability to impact others internationally. Through an entirely virtual environment, students offer their expertise on a wide variety of subjects having to do with public health and sanitation in the age of an international pandemic.