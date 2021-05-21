Illinois unemployment and job numbers stable in April
Information provided by the Illinois Department of Employment Security. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (May 20, 2021) – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced that the unemployment rate remained at 7.1 percent from March to April, while nonfarm payrolls were about unchanged, up +300 jobs, in April, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by IDES. The March monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report, down from +32,300 to +28,900 jobs. The March preliminary unemployment rate was unchanged from the preliminary report, remaining at 7.1 percent.thelansingjournal.com