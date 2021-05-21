Warren Ellis Announces New Book Nina Simone’s Gum

The full title is “Shape: The Hidden Geometry of Information, Biology, Strategy, Democracy, and Everything Else,” and I wasn’t looking forward to it. Yes, I’m a fan of Jordan Ellenberg, a practicing mathematician who’s also written general-interest books, but I have unpleasant memories of the math olympiad program where they were always trying to shove stupid geometry theorems down our throat, all these tricky proofs where this angle equals that angle and we’re supposed to think it’s so cool that these points fall in a circle and . . . jeez, I just wanted to give everything Cartesian coordinates and solve everything by brute force. Also when I was a kid someone gave me an obnoxious book about the beauty of the so-called Golden Ratio, and I’m like, just call it by its true name, (1 + sqrt(5))/2. So, I really enjoy Ellenberg’s writing—he achieves the unusual combination of being informative, surprising, and reasonable—but I wasn’t looking forward to reading a couple hundred pages about the beauty of geometry etc. I guess if it had enough fractals in it, that would be cool—another memory I have, from a few years after those earlier recollections, is snobby mathematicians informing me that fractals aren’t all that, when actually fractals are all that, and those mathematicians were just too boring to accept that something new could come along—but pages and pages of triangles and the spiral of Archimedes and the wonders of the ancients and something about how Archimedes was so damn brilliant and his catapult really worked too—that I wasn’t ready for.