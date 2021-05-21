newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Warren Ellis Announces New Book Nina Simone’s Gum

By Otis Junior
wfpk.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian composer and multi-instrumentalist Warren Ellis once found a piece of Nina Simone’s chewed gum and kept it for two decades! The event inspired him to write the aptly titled upcoming book Nina Simone’s Gum. A press release states, “Nina Simone’s Gum reveals how something seemingly insignificant and disposable can...

wfpk.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Simone
Person
Warren Ellis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gum#Art#Art#Friendship#Book#Australian Composer#Love#October#Spirituality#Beautiful Connections#Uk#Objects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
Related
Celebritieswearecult.rocks

Marianne Faithfull & Warren Ellis – ‘She Walks In Beauty’

❉ Marianne Faithfull stands victorious both in her place and her purpose, writes Eoghan Lyng. In April 2020, Marianne Faithfull was struck by COVID-19. By virtue of her age and ailments, no one-not even collaborator Warren Ellis – held much hope for her wellbeing. “She wasn’t actually meant to make it through,” Ellis told The Guardian; “That she survived it – it’s insane.” But she made it through, fuelled with a desire to realise her dream to record an album made entirely of British poetry. And it is with that knowledge that her rendition of Ozymandias, Shelley’s evocative treatise of survival, sounds particularly potent in its delivery:
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Marianne Faithfull and Warren Ellis review, She Walks in Beauty: Faithfull breathes fierce, sharp magic into these old words

It sounds like the most bum-clenchingly awful vanity project. An ageing pop star, reciting a selection of her favourite 19th-century poems while her mates noodle off on an ambient odyssey – “not locked into melodies or chords” – in the background. Except the ageing pop star in question is the formidable Marianne Faithfull and her mates are Warren Ellis, Nick Cave and Brian Eno. So, She Walks in Beauty is an unsentimental spine-tingler of an album from a pirate crew of against-the-odds survivors. To those familiar with Faithfull’s story, it should come as no surprise that she meets the...
Musicclassicfm.com

Nina Simone plays a stunning Bach-style fugue in the middle of one of her classic songs

Pure musical inspiration as a jazz song overflows with Baroque counterpoint, with the effortless cool that could only come from Nina Simone. We know Nina Simone as an icon of 20th-century music: a genius performer and songwriter. Her music flowed with irresistible jazziness and soul. But in her effortless piano playing, you might also hear more than a hint of something else.
Musicsfcv.org

The Essential Nina Simone

People called her “the high priestess of soul” or a jazz singer, but Nina Simone said there was more folk and blues in her music than jazz. Dave Marsh, the music critic, suggested calling her a “freedom singer.” Bob Dylan said she was an artist he loved and admired, and that the fact of her recording his songs validated everything he was doing. Along with Dylan’s work, she played renditions of songs by the Animals, Leonard Cohen, and Jacque Brel. Kanye West has sampled her in his songs. Barack Obama had her song “Sinnerman” on his workout playlist. Writers Lorraine Hansberry, James Baldwin, and Langston Hughes were her close friends. She trained to be a classical pianist and Bach was her favorite composer because of his technical perfection.
Books & Literaturethebrag.com

Man of many talents Jimmy Barnes announces debut children’s book

The multi-talented Jimmy Barnes has announced his debut children’s book is on its way. Rosie The Rhinoceros, an original story by Barnes with images from Matt Sharks, will be available in all good bookstores by September. In a statement (via Noise11), Jimmy Barnes revealed the children’s book was inspired by...
Books & Literaturethesource.com

Tabitha Brown Announces New Book Is Officially Finished

Social media sensation Tabitha Brown will be feeding more than our bellies this summer. In her upcoming book Feeding The Soul, Brown will be sharing warm life lessons with the world. After a year of writing her first book, the North Carolina native revealed it’s officially done. In an emotional...
Asheville, NCMountain Xpress

Around Town: Nina Simone Archive breaks ground

The Nina Simone Project broke ground on the long-awaited Nina Simone Archive on May 1 in Tryon. The late, great soul singer’s younger sister, Frances Waymon Fox, attended the event at 65 S. Trade St., nearly a year after the $2 million capital campaign was announced and after nearly 15 years of planning. The event also featured a surprise concert by jazz/R&B artist Ledisi, one of two vocalists selected to perform at the 2019 Nina Simone Prom at Royal Albert Hall.
Books & Literatureaquariumdrunkard.com

Aquarium Drunkard Book Club :: Chapter Five

Welcome back to the stacks. It’s Aquarium Drunkard’s Book Club, our recurring column of recent (or not so recent) recommended reading. Your librarians this month are Kyle Fortinsky, Alex Tobin, and Jason P. Woodbury. The Foghorn’s Lament, Jennifer Lucy Allen: Jennifer Lucy Allan’s obsession with foghorns began in 2012, when...
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Marianne Faithfull Releases New Spoken Word Album with Warren Ellis, She Walks in Beauty: Stream

Living legend Marianne Faithfull has shared her new spoken-word album, She Walks in Beauty. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify. She Walks in Beauty is the 22nd album in the iconic British songwriter’s impressive catalogue. While Faithfull is best known for her Rolling Stones-penned 1964 hit “As Tears Go By” and her prog-rock leaning 1979 album Broken English, She Walks in Beauty is the singer’s first foray into the art of spoken word poetry. The project was created with Warren Ellis, alongside Nick Cave and Brian Eno.
Books & LiteratureColumbia University

Jordan Ellenberg’s new book, “Shape”

The full title is “Shape: The Hidden Geometry of Information, Biology, Strategy, Democracy, and Everything Else,” and I wasn’t looking forward to it. Yes, I’m a fan of Jordan Ellenberg, a practicing mathematician who’s also written general-interest books, but I have unpleasant memories of the math olympiad program where they were always trying to shove stupid geometry theorems down our throat, all these tricky proofs where this angle equals that angle and we’re supposed to think it’s so cool that these points fall in a circle and . . . jeez, I just wanted to give everything Cartesian coordinates and solve everything by brute force. Also when I was a kid someone gave me an obnoxious book about the beauty of the so-called Golden Ratio, and I’m like, just call it by its true name, (1 + sqrt(5))/2. So, I really enjoy Ellenberg’s writing—he achieves the unusual combination of being informative, surprising, and reasonable—but I wasn’t looking forward to reading a couple hundred pages about the beauty of geometry etc. I guess if it had enough fractals in it, that would be cool—another memory I have, from a few years after those earlier recollections, is snobby mathematicians informing me that fractals aren’t all that, when actually fractals are all that, and those mathematicians were just too boring to accept that something new could come along—but pages and pages of triangles and the spiral of Archimedes and the wonders of the ancients and something about how Archimedes was so damn brilliant and his catapult really worked too—that I wasn’t ready for.
Books & Literaturebirminghamnews.net

Author Dr. Pamela Gurley Announces New Inclusive Children's Book Series, Brown Girl and Brown Boy

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Professional speaker and author, Dr. Pamela Gurley, is set to release her new children's book series, Brown Girl and Brown Boy. This 10-titled, 20 book series will address some of the greatest challenges children are facing today. Part of this series are three special edition books highlighting Black and Brown children with down syndrome, autism (or other social diagnoses), and physical disabilities. With a central focus on representational childhood literacy, the goal of the series is to teach kids social skills, confidence, self-worth, and body positivity. The first books in the series, releasing June 3, 2021, will be Brown Girl, Be Social and Brown Boy, Be Social. This set teaches children to embrace their social differences, while maintaining self-acceptance, self-confidence, and self-love. This will be followed by the second set in the series, Brown Girl, Break Barriers, and Brown Boy, Break Barriers, which will be released on September 3, 2021.
Video Gamesgeeknative.com

Renegade announces two new Vampire 5e books

Renegade Game Studios, who work now with Paradox’s in-house team to publish the World of Darkness, has announced two new products for Vampire 5e. The sourcebook Sabbat: The Black Hand is a guide to the cult fanatics of the Sabbat, complete with lore, the group’s background, new Paths and Disciplines.
Books & Literaturebookforum.com

Zakiya Dalila Harris on her new book; Jessi Jezewska Stevens on self-help and Sally Rooney

The New York Times profiles Zakiya Dalila Harris, the author of The Other Black Girl, based in part on Harris’s experiences working in publishing. The book, which is also being developed as a TV series for Hulu, started a bidding war with fourteen publishers vying for the title. Harris says she was inspired by Jordan Peele’s Get Out: “Talking about white liberals in this way seemed so new to me at the time, and I really wanted to do something similar with the book.”
MusicLiterary Hub

How the Music of Joni Mitchell Played a Part in Jennifer Jean’s Poetry

Jennifer Jean speaks to managing editor Emily Everett about her poem “California,” which appears on The Common online, in a special portfolio of writing from the Lusosphere (Portugal and its colonial and linguistic diaspora). Jean talks about writing this poem to be in conversation with Joni Mitchell’s song of the same title, and how music works its way into much of her poetry, in both rhythm and language. She also discusses writing her new poetry collection Object Lesson, which centers on trauma, and co-translating poems by Iraqi women poets with an Arabic translator.
Musicjazziz.com

Vinyl Watch, May 2021: Ray Charles, Nina Simone & More

Vinyl is back! Each month on “Vinyl Watch,” we list some of the most noteworthy new vinyl releases — including new albums, reissues, special-edition box sets and more. At JAZZIZ, we share the vinyl community’s appreciation of the experience of collecting and playing vinyl records. As an increasing number of music fans discover the joy of vinyl, we hope these lists will serve as a starting point for new musical discoveries.
MusicLiterary Hub

Early Gems of American Music Writing: A Reading List

The provisional status of popular music authors, due to identity, funding, or creative obsession, shaped their output. Enduring stuff came from outsiders: women and/or writers of color, authors displaced by sexuality or partial education, deviants from orthodoxy. Efforts to fix music’s meaning by discipline or genre have often meant less than a glimpse useful enough to pass around the way DJs would a breakbeat, comparable to the verse a songwriter distills from experience to suggest a world.