BATON ROUGE – The LSU softball team defeated the McNeese Cowgirls, 10-2, in run rule fashion in Game One of the Baton Rouge Regional. The Tigers record moves to 35-24 on the season while McNeese falls to 32-20. The Tigers advance in the winner's bracket of the regional and will play tomorrow at 2 p.m. against the winner of Game Two. Check back later for full game recap.