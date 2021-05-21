newsbreak-logo
On This Day 1996: The Soundtrack for The Cable Guy Released

By Otis Junior
wfpk.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article25 years ago today, the soundtrack to the dark comedy The Cable Guy was released. The collection is mostly a compilation of rock and heavy metal songs pulled together for the Ben Stiller directed film, starring Jim Carrey. Stream a playlist of songs from the soundtrack below!. Ready for more...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Stiller
Person
Jim Carrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cable Guy#On This Day#Heavy Metal#Cable#Film#Collection#Today#Wfpk Online
