On This Day 1996: The Soundtrack for The Cable Guy Released

We at Collider are happy to announce that composer Tom Holkenborg’s score for Zack Snyder’s new zombie movie Army of the Dead will be released on May 21st, and we’ve got an exclusive preview of a full track to help tide you over until then. Written by Snyder, Shay Hatten, and Joby Harold and directed by Snyder (who also served as his own cinematographer), the film takes place in the aftermath of a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and overrun with the undead. A ragtag team takes an assignment from a casino boss to sneak into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million, resulting in a heist movie with deadly stakes. The impressive ensemble cast includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy, Richard Cetrone, and Garret Dillahunt.