We’re well into the graduation season for the region and we’d be remiss if we didn’t take some time to congratulate the Class of 2021. To state the painfully obvious, this wasn’t the senior year you expected. This wasn’t the one you deserved. That’s true for both your class and your predecessor. You adapted and accepted circumstances far beyond your control with remarkable grace. You have stood tall, doing what you could, as you could, and largely without complaint.