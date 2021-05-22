US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;88;61;85;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;WNW;8;55%;66%;7. Albuquerque, NM;79;57;82;54;Becoming very windy;SE;21;27%;23%;10. Anchorage, AK;55;44;56;41;Rain and drizzle;NNW;8;57%;65%;1. Asheville, NC;81;53;83;61;Sun and clouds;NW;5;46%;3%;11. Atlanta, GA;83;59;85;62;Clouds and sun, warm;S;5;43%;1%;11. Atlantic City, NJ;79;61;85;70;Partly sunny;W;9;51%;6%;10. Austin,...www.cadillacnews.com